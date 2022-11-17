NAIA Men’s Wrestling

Coaches Top 20 Poll

Nov. 17

Top five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 294, Life University (Ga.) 273, Southeastern (Fla.) 223, Indiana Tech 175, Marian (Ind.) 163. Others: 9, Providence, 130; 19, Montana State-Northern 62.

Top-ranked wrestlers and

UP and MSUN ranked wrestlers

125: Esco Walker, Grand View.

133: Carson Taylor, Grand View. 10, Joel Avila, UP

141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane (Neb.).

149: Ryan Moore, Thomas More (Ky.). 6, Martin Wilkie, MSUN.

157: Giovanni Bonilla, Grand View. 17, Aden Graves, UP; 21, Connor Harris, MSUN.

165: Marty Margolis, Grand View. 10, Jordan Komac, UP; 19, Bridger Hall, UP.

174: Isaiah Luellen, Grand View. 3, Nakoda Siegel, MSUN; 9, Abel Nava, UP; 21, Hayden Schrull, UP.

184: Eric Vermillion, Indiana Tech. 14, Sawyer Hobbs, UP; 16, Carl Hansen, MSUN; 21, Alan Badley, UP.

197: Zane Lanham, Life. 18, Liam Swanson, UP.

285: Gage Braun, Southeastern. 4, KC Buday, UP; 24, Ethan DeRoche, UP.

NAIA Women’s Wrestling

Coaches Top 20 Poll

Nov. 17

Top five teams: Southern Oregon 196, Campbellsville (Ky.) 183, Grand View (Iowa) 181, Menlo (Calif.) 151, Life (Ga.) 149. Others: 8, Providence.

Top-ranked wrestlers and

UP ranked wrestlers

101: Ira Navarro, UP. 17, Erin Hikji, UP.

109: Peyton Prussin, Life.

116: Ashley Gooman, UP. 9, Glory Konecny, Southern Oregon.

123: Carolina Moreno, Southern Oregon.

130: Lexie Basham, Texas Wesleyan.

136: Adaugo Nwachukwu, Iowa Wesleyan. 2, Paige Respicio, UP.

143: Destiny Lyng, Oklahoma City. 3, Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp, UP.

155: Kenya Sloan, Campbellsville. Others: Sadie Antoque, UP.

170: Dymond Guilford, Cumberlands (Ky.).

191: Kelani Corbett, Missouri Valley.

