agate Scoreboard: NAIA men's and women's wrestling polls Jan 27, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches Top 20 PollJan. 26Top-five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 299, Life (Ga.) 280, Southeastern (Fla.) 241, Doane (Neb.) 181, Indiana Tech 175. Others: 9, Providence 130. Receiving votes: 21, Montana State-Northern 69. Top-ranked individuals and UP and MSUN ranked wrestlers125: Esco Walker, Grand View.133: Carson Taylor, Grand View. 9, Joel Avila, UP.141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane.149: Ryan Moore, Thomas More (Ky.). 7, Martin Wilkie, MSUN.157: Giovanni Bonilla, Grand View. 25, Aden Graves, UP.165: Jack Bass, Life. 8, Jordan Komac, UP; T24, Bridger Hall, UP; T24, Devin Crawford, MSUN.174: Isaiah Luellen, Grand View. 3, Nakoda Siegel, MSUN. 9, Abel Nava, UP; 10, Keegan Mulhill, Eastern Oregon. 16, Rylin Burns, MSUN.184: Eric Vermillion, Indiana Tech. 10, Sawyer Hobbs, UP; 22, Alan Badley, UP.197: Zane Lanham, Life. 15, Liam Swanson, UP; 16, Carl Hansen, MSUN.285: Greg Hagan, Grand View. 2, KC Buday, UP; 16, Ethan DeRoche, UP. NAIA Women's Wrestling Coaches Top 20 PollJan. 26Top-five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 194, Life (Ga.) 186, Southern Oregon 181, Cumberlands (Ky.) 141, Menlo (Calif.) 132. Others: 7, Providence 123. Top-ranked individuals and Providence wrestlers101: Ira Navarro, Providence. 2, Erin Hikiji, UP. 109: Peyton Prussin, Life.116: Ashley Gooman, UP. 8, Glory Konecny, Southern Oregon. 123: Carolina Moreno, Southern Oregon.130: Lexie Basham, Texas Wesleyan. T17, Gabbriella Parini, UP. 136: Adaugo Nwachukwu, Iowa Wesleyan. 4, Paige Respicio, UP. 143: Alexis Gomez, Grand View. 3, Waipuilani Estrella‐Beauchamp, UP. 155: Caitlyn Davis, Central Methodist. 6, Sadie Antoque, UP. 170: Dymond Guilford, Cumberlands.191: Kelani Corbett, Missouri Valley. 19, Alexis Tupuola, UP.
