NAIA Wrestling Coaches Poll

Jan. 21

Top five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 212, Life University (Ga.) 176, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 164, Reinhardt University (Ga.) 135, Indiana Tech 92. Others: 20, Montana State-Northern 42; 24, Providence 26; 40, Dickinson State 10. 

Top-ranked and ranked 

MSU-Northern, Providence and 

Dickinson State wrestlers

125: Justin Portillo, Grand View. Others: 19, Joel Avila, UP. 

133: Austin Wallace-Lister, Warner Pacific (Ore.). Others: 4, Nick Kunz, MSUN. 

141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane (Neb.).

149: Marty Margolis, Grand View.

157: Nolan Saxton, Reinhardt (Ga.).

165: Elias Vaoifi, Missouri Valley. Others: 4, Jordan Komac, UP. 

174: Brennan Swafford, Graceland (Iowa). Others: 16, Chase Short, MSUN. 

184: Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.). Others: 14, Hayden Schrull, UP. 

197: Isaac Bartel, MSU-Northern. Others: 15, Payson Dirk, DSU. 

285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). Others: 16, Zach Myers, DSU. 

Tags

Load comments