NAIA Wrestling Coaches Poll
Jan. 21
Top five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 212, Life University (Ga.) 176, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 164, Reinhardt University (Ga.) 135, Indiana Tech 92. Others: 20, Montana State-Northern 42; 24, Providence 26; 40, Dickinson State 10.
Top-ranked and ranked
MSU-Northern, Providence and
Dickinson State wrestlers
125: Justin Portillo, Grand View. Others: 19, Joel Avila, UP.
133: Austin Wallace-Lister, Warner Pacific (Ore.). Others: 4, Nick Kunz, MSUN.
141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane (Neb.).
149: Marty Margolis, Grand View.
157: Nolan Saxton, Reinhardt (Ga.).
165: Elias Vaoifi, Missouri Valley. Others: 4, Jordan Komac, UP.
174: Brennan Swafford, Graceland (Iowa). Others: 16, Chase Short, MSUN.
184: Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.). Others: 14, Hayden Schrull, UP.
197: Isaac Bartel, MSU-Northern. Others: 15, Payson Dirk, DSU.
285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). Others: 16, Zach Myers, DSU.
