NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches Poll

Jan. 27

Top-five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 217, Life University (Ga.) 167, Southeastern (Fla.) 123, Reinhardt University (Ga.) 1110, Indiana Tech 103. Others: 8, Montana State-Northern 81; 25, Providence 27.

Top-ranked wrestlers and ranked MSUN and UP wrestlers

125: Esco Walker, Grand View (Iowa).

133: Conner Gimson, Indiana Tech. Others: 9, Joel Avila, UP; 13, Nick Kunz, MSUN. 

141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane (Neb.). Others: 11, Martin Wilkie, MSUN. 

149: Cole Luallen, Reinhardt (Ga.). 

157: Giovanny Bonilla, Grand View (Iowa).

165: Cole Smith, Cumberland (Tenn.). Others: 6, Chase Short, MSUN; 16, Jordan Komac, UP. 

174: Joe Koontz, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). Others: 7, Nakoda Siegel, MSUN. 

184: Ben Lee, Grand View (Iowa). Others: 7, Carl Hansen, MSUN; 19, Alan Badley, UP. 

197: Isaac Bartel, MSU-Northern. 

285: Greg Hagan, Grand View (Iowa). Others: 13 KC Buday, UP. 

Tags

Load comments