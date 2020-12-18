NAIA Wrestling Coaches Poll
Top five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 215, Life (Ga.) 157, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 147, Reinhardt (Ga.) 133, Indiana Tech 90. Others: 15, Montana State-Northern 59. Others receiving votes: 24, Providence 26; 39, Dickinson State (N.D.) 14.
Top-ranked individuals
and ranked wrestlers
from MSUN, UP and DSU
125: Nick Kunz, MSU-Northern.
133: Austin Wallace-Lister, Warner Pacific (Fla.). Others: 19, Clay Gerhardt, DSU.
141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane (Neb.).
149: Marty Margolis, Grand View.
157: Nolan Saxton, Reinhardt (Ga.).
165: Elias Vaoifi, Missouri Valley. Others: 5, Jordan Komac, UP.
174: Brennan Swafford, Graceland (Iowa). Others: 10, Chase Short, MSUN; 13, Nakoda Siegel, MSUN.
184: Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.). Others: 11, Hayden Schrull, UP.
197: Issac Bartel, MSU-Northern; 9, Payson Dirk, DSU.
285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).
