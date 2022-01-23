NAIA Wrestling Coaches Poll
Jan. 20
Top-five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 212, Life University 191, Indiana Tech 113, Reinhardt University (Ga.) 108, Doane University 95. Others: T8, Montana State-Northern 78; 23, Providence 34.
Top-ranked wrestlers and ranked MSUN and UP wrestlers
125: Esco Walker, Grand View (Iowa).
133: Conner Gimson, Indiana Tech. Others: 11, Joel Avila, UP; 15, Nick Kunz, MSUN.
141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane (Neb.). Others: 12, Martin Wilkie, MSUN.
149: Cole Luallen, Reinhardt (Ga.).
157: Giovanny Bonilla, Grand View (Iowa).
165: Cole Smith, Cumberland (Tenn.). Others: 6, Chase Short, MSUN; 14, Jordan Komac, UP.
174: Joe Koontz, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). Others: 6, Nakoda Siegel, MSUN.
184: Ben Lee, Grand View (Iowa). Others: 8, Carl Hansen, MSUN; 16, Alan Badley, UP.
197: Isaac Bartel, MSU-Northern.
285: Greg Hagan, Grand View (Iowa). Others: 9, KC Buday, UP.
