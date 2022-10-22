Men's wrestling
NAIA Wrestling Coaches Top 20 Preseason Poll
Oct. 20
Top 5 teams: Grand View (Iowa) 287, Life (Ga.) 254, Southeastern (Fla.) 196, Marian (Ind.) 166, Indiana Tech 164. Others: 15, Providence, 82; 18, MSU-Northern 66.
Top-ranked individuals and
Providence and MSU-Northern
ranked wrestlers
125: Esco Walker, Grand View.
133: Carson Taylor, Grand View. Others: 9, Joel Avila, UP.
141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane (Neb.).
149: Ryan Moore, Thomas More (Ky.). Others: 6, Martin Wilkie, MSU-N.
157: Israel Casarez, Grand View. Others: 20, Connor Harris, MSU-N.
165: Marty Margolis, Grand View. Others: 10, Jordan Komac, UP.
174: Isaiah Luellen, Grand View. Others: 3, Nakoda Siegel, MSU-N; 23, Rylin Burns, MSU-N.
184: Eric Vermillion, Indiana Tech. Others: 12, Carl Hansen, MSU-N; 14, Hayden Schrull, UP; 18, Alan Badley, UP.
197: Zane Lanham, Life. Others: 18, Liam Swanson, UP.
285: Gage Braun, Southeastern. Others: 5, KC Buday, UP.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.