NAIA Wrestling Coaches Top 20 Preseason Poll

Oct. 20

Top 5 teams: Grand View (Iowa) 287, Life (Ga.) 254, Southeastern (Fla.) 196, Marian (Ind.) 166, Indiana Tech 164. Others: 15, Providence, 82; 18, MSU-Northern 66.

Top-ranked individuals and

Providence and MSU-Northern

ranked wrestlers

125: Esco Walker, Grand View. 

133: Carson Taylor, Grand View. Others: 9, Joel Avila, UP. 

141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane (Neb.). 

149: Ryan Moore, Thomas More (Ky.). Others: 6, Martin Wilkie, MSU-N.

157: Israel Casarez, Grand View. Others: 20, Connor Harris, MSU-N.

165: Marty Margolis, Grand View. Others: 10, Jordan Komac, UP. 

174: Isaiah Luellen, Grand View. Others: 3, Nakoda Siegel, MSU-N; 23, Rylin Burns, MSU-N.

184: Eric Vermillion, Indiana Tech. Others: 12, Carl Hansen, MSU-N; 14, Hayden Schrull, UP; 18, Alan Badley, UP.

197: Zane Lanham, Life. Others: 18, Liam Swanson, UP. 

285: Gage Braun, Southeastern. Others: 5, KC Buday, UP. 

