NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches Top 20 Poll
Jan. 19
Top-five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 296, Life (Ga.) 276, Southeastern (Fla.) 248, Doane (Neb.) 179, Indiana Tech 163. Others: 8th, Providence, 140. Receiving votes: T22, Montana State-Northern, 62.
Top-ranked individuals and
ranked UP and MSUN wrestlers
125: Exco Walker, Grand View.
133: Carson Taylor, Grand View. Others: 8, Joel Avila, UP;
141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane.
149: Ryan Moore, Thomas More (Ky.). Others: 7, Martin Wilkie, MSUN.
157: Giovanni Bonilla, Grand View. Others: 13, Aden Graves, UP.
165: Cole Smith, Cumberland (Tenn). Others: 6, Jordan Komac, UP; 25, Devin Crawford, MSUN.
174: Isaiah Luellen, Grand View. Others: 3, Nakoda Siegel, MSUN. 8, Abel Nava, UP; 10, Keegan Mulhill, Eastern Oregon; 24, Rylin Burns, MSUN.
184: Eric Vermillion, Indiana Tech. Others: 10, Sawyer Hobbs, UP; 23, Alan Badley, UP.
197: Zane Lanham, Life. Others: 13, Liam Swanson, UP; T14, Carl Hansen, MSUN.
285: Greg Hagan, Grand View. Others: 2, KC Buday, UP; 20, Ethan DeRoche, UP.
