NAIA Coaches Poll
Top-five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 209, Life University 191, Indiana Tech 110, Doane University 103, Reinhardt University (Ga.) 94. Others: 20th, MSU-Northern 45; 21, Providence 39.
125: Brandon Orum, Life University (Ga.).
133: Conner Gimson, Indiana Tech. 12th, Joel Avila, UP; 18th, Nick Kunz, MSUN.
141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane University (Neb.). 20th, Martin Wilkie, MSUN.
149: Denver Stonecheck, Life University (Ga.).
157: Giovanny Bonilla, Grand View (Iowa).
165: Frederick Padilla, Vanguard University (Calif). 7th, Chase Short, MSUN; 12th, Jordan Komac, UP.
174: Asher Eichert, Life University (Ga.).
184: Ben Lee, Grand View (Iowa). 10th, Carl Hansen, MSUN; 13th, Alan Badley, UP.
197: Isaac Bartel, MSU-Northern.
285: Greg Hagan, Grand View (Iowa). 9th, KC Buday, UP.
