NAIA Coaches Poll

Top-five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 209, Life University 191, Indiana Tech 110, Doane University 103, Reinhardt University (Ga.) 94. Others: 20th, MSU-Northern 45; 21, Providence 39. 

Top-ranked individuals and

MSU-Northern and Providence

ranked wrestlers

125: Brandon Orum, Life University (Ga.). 

133: Conner Gimson, Indiana Tech. 12th, Joel Avila, UP; 18th, Nick Kunz, MSUN.

141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane University (Neb.). 20th, Martin Wilkie, MSUN. 

149: Denver Stonecheck, Life University (Ga.).

157: Giovanny Bonilla, Grand View (Iowa).

165: Frederick Padilla, Vanguard University (Calif). 7th, Chase Short, MSUN; 12th, Jordan Komac, UP. 

174: Asher Eichert, Life University (Ga.).

184: Ben Lee, Grand View (Iowa). 10th, Carl Hansen, MSUN; 13th, Alan Badley, UP. 

197: Isaac Bartel, MSU-Northern.

285: Greg Hagan, Grand View (Iowa). 9th, KC Buday, UP. 

Tags

Load comments