Top-five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 207, Life University 170, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 167, Reinhardt (Ga.) 120, Indiana Tech 106. Others: T17, Montana State-Northern 39. Others receiving votes: 22, Providence, 30; 37, Dickinson State (N.D.) 14.

Top-ranked and

ranked MSUN, UP and DSU wrestlers

125: Justin Portillo, Grand View. Others: 18, Eli Walston, UP. 

133: Austin Wallace-Lister, Warner Pacific (Ore.). Others: 4, Nick Kunz, MSUN; 20, Clay Gerhardt, DSU. 

141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane (Neb.).

149: Marty Margolis, Grand View.

157: Nolan Saxton, Reinhardt (Ga.).

165: Elias Vaoifi, Missouri Valley. Others: 4, Jordan Komac, UP. 

174: Brennan Swafford, Graceland (Iowa). Others: Chase Short, MSUN. 

184: Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.). Others: Hayden Schrull, UP. 

197: Isaac Bartel, MSU-Northern. Others: 8, Payson Dirk, DSU. 

285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).

