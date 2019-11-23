NAIA Wrestling Coaches Poll
Top 5 teams: 1, Grand View (Iowa), 188; 2, Reinhardt University (Ga.), 146; 3, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), 111; 4, Marian University (Ind.), 103; 5, Campbellsville, Ky., 102. Others: 14, Providence, 67; 18, Montana State-Northern, 52. Receiving votes: Dickinson State (N.D.), 25.
Top-ranked individuals and
ranked Providence, MSU-Northern
and Dickinson State wrestlers
125: Randy McCray Jr., Life (Ga.). Others: T11, Rob Pair, MSUN.
133: Gresh Jones, DSU. Others: 17, Landon Bailey, MSUN.
141: Nickalas Henneman, Lourdes (Ohio). Others: 14, Clayton Currier, MSUN.
149: Josh Wenger, Grand View. Others: 4, Shonn Roberts, UP.
157: Casey Dobson, UP. Others: 17, Boone Giulo, UP.
165: Justin George, Reinhardt. Others: 8, Jordan Komac, UP.
174: Lucas Lovvorn, Baker (Kan.). Others: 17, Chase Short, MSUN.
184: Anthony Orozco, Menlo (Calif.). Others: 19, Kyle Anderson, DSU.
197: Evan Hansen, Grand View. Others: 2, Isaac Bartel, MSUN; 8, John Hensley, UP; 18, Payson Dirk, DSU.
285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). Others: 12, Jase Stokes, MSUN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.