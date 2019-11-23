NAIA Wrestling Coaches Poll

Top 5 teams: 1, Grand View (Iowa), 188; 2, Reinhardt University (Ga.), 146; 3, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), 111; 4, Marian University (Ind.), 103; 5, Campbellsville, Ky., 102. Others: 14, Providence, 67; 18, Montana State-Northern, 52. Receiving votes: Dickinson State (N.D.), 25.

125: Randy McCray Jr., Life (Ga.). Others: T11, Rob Pair, MSUN. 

133: Gresh Jones, DSU. Others: 17, Landon Bailey, MSUN. 

141: Nickalas Henneman, Lourdes (Ohio). Others: 14, Clayton Currier, MSUN. 

149: Josh Wenger, Grand View. Others: 4, Shonn Roberts, UP. 

157: Casey Dobson, UP. Others: 17, Boone Giulo, UP. 

165: Justin George, Reinhardt. Others: 8, Jordan Komac, UP. 

174: Lucas Lovvorn, Baker (Kan.). Others: 17, Chase Short, MSUN. 

184: Anthony Orozco, Menlo (Calif.). Others: 19, Kyle Anderson, DSU. 

197: Evan Hansen, Grand View. Others: 2, Isaac Bartel, MSUN; 8, John Hensley, UP; 18, Payson Dirk, DSU.

285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). Others: 12, Jase Stokes, MSUN. 

