NAIA Wrestling
Coaches Top 20 Poll
Nov. 13
Top five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 200, Life (Ga.) 153, Reinhardt (Ga.) 149, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 145, Southeastern (Fla.) 89. Others: 12, MSU-Northern, 66. Others receiving votes: 29, Dickinson State, 20.
Top-ranked individuals
125: Nick Kunz, MSU-Northern.
133: Matt Gimson, Indiana Tech. Others: 15, Clay Gerhardt, DSU.
141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane (Neb.). Others: 16, Martin Wilke, MSU-Northern; 18, Clayton Currier, MSU-Northern.
149: Denver Stonecheck, Life (Ga.).
157: Nolan Saxton, Renhardt (Ga.).
165: Kyle Caldwell, Grand View (Iowa).
174: Brennan Swafford, Graceland (Iowa). Others: 9, Keegan Mulhill, Eastern Oregon; 10, Chase Short, MSU-Northern; 18, Caden Haugen, DSU.
184: Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.). Others: 14, Steeler French, MSU-Northern.
197: Issac Bartel, MSU-Northern. Others: 10, Payston Dirk, DSU.
285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).
