NAIA Wrestling

Coaches Top 20 Poll

Nov. 13

Top five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 200, Life (Ga.) 153, Reinhardt (Ga.) 149, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 145, Southeastern (Fla.) 89. Others: 12, MSU-Northern, 66. Others receiving votes: 29, Dickinson State, 20. 

Top-ranked individuals

125: Nick Kunz, MSU-Northern. 

133: Matt Gimson, Indiana Tech. Others: 15, Clay Gerhardt, DSU. 

141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane (Neb.). Others: 16, Martin Wilke, MSU-Northern; 18, Clayton Currier, MSU-Northern.  

149: Denver Stonecheck, Life (Ga.). 

157: Nolan Saxton, Renhardt (Ga.). 

165: Kyle Caldwell, Grand View (Iowa). 

174: Brennan Swafford, Graceland (Iowa). Others: 9, Keegan Mulhill, Eastern Oregon; 10, Chase Short, MSU-Northern; 18, Caden Haugen, DSU. 

184: Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.). Others: 14, Steeler French, MSU-Northern. 

197: Issac Bartel, MSU-Northern. Others: 10, Payston Dirk, DSU.

285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). 

