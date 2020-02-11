NAIA wrestling Coaches Poll

Top five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 212, Reinhardt University (Ga.) 137, Life University 124, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 113, Menlo (Calif.) 104. Others in Top 20: 9, Providence, 93; 20, Montana State-Northern, 34. Others receiving votes: 30, Dickinson State (N.D.), 18.

Top-ranked individuals and ranked UP, MSUN and DSU wrestlers

125: Justin Portillo, Grand View. Others: 11, Eli Walston, UP; 17, Nick Kunz, MSUN. 

133: Austin Wallace-Lister, Warner Pacific. Others: 4, Gresh Jones, DSU. 

141: Kendon Lee, Grand View. Others: 20, Jaime Mullins, DSU.

149: Tres Leon, Cumberlands (Ky.). Others: 3, Shonn Roberts, UP. 

157: Renaldo Rodreguez-Spencer, Grand View. Others: 4, Casey Dobson, UP. 

165: Justin George, Reinhardt. Others: 12, Jordan Komac, UP. 

174: Lucas Lovvorn, Baker (Kan.). Others: 10, Chase Short, MSUN. 

184: Anthony Orozco, Menlo. Others: 12, Hayden Schrull, UP. 

197: Evan Hansen, Grand View. Others: 2, Isaac Bartel, MSUN; 6, John Hensley, UP. 

285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson. Others: 6, Justin Harbison, UP. 

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments