NAIA wrestling Coaches Poll
Top five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 212, Reinhardt University (Ga.) 137, Life University 124, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 113, Menlo (Calif.) 104. Others in Top 20: 9, Providence, 93; 20, Montana State-Northern, 34. Others receiving votes: 30, Dickinson State (N.D.), 18.
Top-ranked individuals and ranked UP, MSUN and DSU wrestlers
125: Justin Portillo, Grand View. Others: 11, Eli Walston, UP; 17, Nick Kunz, MSUN.
133: Austin Wallace-Lister, Warner Pacific. Others: 4, Gresh Jones, DSU.
141: Kendon Lee, Grand View. Others: 20, Jaime Mullins, DSU.
149: Tres Leon, Cumberlands (Ky.). Others: 3, Shonn Roberts, UP.
157: Renaldo Rodreguez-Spencer, Grand View. Others: 4, Casey Dobson, UP.
165: Justin George, Reinhardt. Others: 12, Jordan Komac, UP.
174: Lucas Lovvorn, Baker (Kan.). Others: 10, Chase Short, MSUN.
184: Anthony Orozco, Menlo. Others: 12, Hayden Schrull, UP.
197: Evan Hansen, Grand View. Others: 2, Isaac Bartel, MSUN; 6, John Hensley, UP.
285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson. Others: 6, Justin Harbison, UP.
