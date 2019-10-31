NAIA Wrestling
Coaches Preseason Poll
Top 5 teams: Grand View (Iowa) 169, Reinhardt (Ga.) 141, Marian (Ind.) 130, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 107, Campbellsville (Ky.) 103. Others: 16, Providence 66; 17, Montana State-Northern 58. Others receiving votes: 25, Dickinson State (N.D.) 32.
Top-ranked wrestlers and
ranked Providence, MSU-Northern and
Dickinson State wrestlers
125: Randy McCray Jr., Life (Ga.). Others: 11, Rob Pair, MSUN.
133: Gresh Jones, Dickinson State. Others: T12, Landon Bailey, MSUN; N17, Nick Kunz, MSUN.
141: Ethan Owen, Southeastern (Fla.).
149: Josh Wenger, Grand View (Iowa). Others: T3, Shonn Roberts, Providence.
157: Tres Leon, Cumberlands (Ky.). Others: 2, Casey Dobson, Providence; 15, Boone Giulo, Providence.
165: Justin George, Reinhardt (Ga.). Others: 12, Jordan Komac, Providence.
174: Lucas Lovvorn, Baker (Kan.). Others: T15, Chase Short, MSUN.
184: Anthony Orozco, Menlo (Calif.). Others: 19, Kyle Anderson, DSU.
197: Evan Hansen, Grand View (Iowa). Others: 2, Isaac Bartel, MSUN; 7, John Hensely, Providence; 16, Payson Dirk, DSU.
285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). Others: 11, Jase Stokes, MSUN; 16, Casey Jones, DSU.
