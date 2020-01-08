NAIA Wrestling Coaches Top 20 Poll
Jan. 3, 2020
Teams: Grand View (Iowa) 188, Reinhardt University (Ga.) 156, Campbellsville (Ky.) 138, Cumberlands (Ky.) 117, Oklahoma City 110. Others: 12, Providence 63; T18, Montana State-Northern 36; T23, Dickinson Sate (N.D.) 32.
Top-ranked individuals and ranked
UP, MSUN and DSU wrestlers
125: Justin Portillo, Grand View.
133: Gresh Jones, Dickinson State.
141: Dayton Marvel, Campbellsville. Others: 14, Jaime Mullins, DSU; 20, Clayton Currier, MSUN.
149: Tres Leon, Cumberlands. Others: 3, Shonn Roberts, UP.
157: Renaldo Rodreguez-Spencer, Grand View. Others: 4, Casey Dobson, UP; 20, Boone Giulo, UP.
165: Justin George, Reinhardt. Others: 10, Jordan Komac, UP.
174: Lucas Lovvorn, Baker, Kan. Others: 16, Chase Short, MSUN.
184: Anthony Orozco, Menlo (Calif.). Others: 20, Hayden Schrull, UP.
197: Evan Hansen, Grand View. Others: 2, Isaac Bartel, MSUN; 6, John Hensley, UP; 16, Payson Dirk, DSU.
285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). Others: 10, Jase Stokes, MSUN.
