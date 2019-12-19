NAIA Wrestling
Coaches Poll
Top five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 191, Reinhardt University (Ga.) 150, Campbellsville (Ky.) 131, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 117, Baker (Kan.) 110. Others: 14, Providence 62, 18, Montana State-Northern 40. Others receiving votes: 23, Dickinson Sate (N.D.) 31.
Top-ranked individuals
and ranked UP, MSUN
and DSU wrestlers
125: Justin Portillo, Grand View (Iowa).
133: Gresh Jones, DSU. Others: 17, Landon Bailey, MSUN.
141: Dayton Marvel, Campbellsville (Ky.). Others: 14, Jaime Mullins, DSU.
149: Latrell Davis, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). Others: 2, Shonn Roberts, UP.
157: Renaldo Rodreguez-Spencer, Grand View (Iowa). Others: 5, Casey Dobson, UP; 20, Boone Giulo, UP.
165: Justin George, Reinhardt (Ga.). Others: 9, Jordan Komac, UP.
174: Lucas Lovvorn, Baker (Kan.). Others: 15, Chase Short, MSUN.
184: Anthony Orozco, Menlo (Calif.). Others: 20, Hayden Schrull, UP.
197: Evan Hansen, Grand View (Iowa). Others: 2, Isaac Bartel, MSUN; 8, John Hensely, UP; 17, Payson Dirk, DSU.
285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). Others: 10, Jase Stokes, MSUN.
