NAIA Wrestling 

Coaches Poll

Top five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 191, Reinhardt University (Ga.) 150, Campbellsville (Ky.) 131, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 117, Baker (Kan.) 110. Others: 14, Providence 62, 18, Montana State-Northern 40. Others receiving votes: 23, Dickinson Sate (N.D.) 31.

Top-ranked individuals 

and ranked UP, MSUN

and DSU wrestlers

125: Justin Portillo, Grand View (Iowa). 

133: Gresh Jones, DSU. Others: 17, Landon Bailey, MSUN.

141: Dayton Marvel, Campbellsville (Ky.). Others: 14, Jaime Mullins, DSU.

149: Latrell Davis, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). Others: 2, Shonn Roberts, UP.

157: Renaldo Rodreguez-Spencer, Grand View (Iowa). Others: 5, Casey Dobson, UP; 20, Boone Giulo, UP. 

165: Justin George, Reinhardt (Ga.). Others: 9, Jordan Komac, UP. 

174: Lucas Lovvorn, Baker (Kan.). Others: 15, Chase Short, MSUN. 

184: Anthony Orozco, Menlo (Calif.). Others: 20, Hayden Schrull, UP. 

197: Evan Hansen, Grand View (Iowa). Others: 2, Isaac Bartel, MSUN; 8, John Hensely, UP; 17, Payson Dirk, DSU.

285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). Others: 10, Jase Stokes, MSUN. 

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments