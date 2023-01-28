agate Scoreboard: Providence and Montana State-Northern men's wrestling at Tyler Plummer Classic Jan 28, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tyler Plummer ClassicAt Dickinson, North DakotaProvidence individual placers 133: 1st, Kina`u McBrayer; 3rd, Eli Abercrombie; 4th, Deandre Coles; 6th, Elijah Chase Kaawa-Palakiko.141: 1st, Andrew Macias; 4th, Dante Reviglio.149: 2nd, Jalen Vladic; 4th, Jordan Darby.157: 5th, Zander Burnison.184: 4th, Chase Youso.197: 3rd, Caleb Werner; 5th, Jacob Anderson. Montana State-Northern individual placers125: 5th, Tanner Cook; 6th, Leo Anderson.133: 2nd, Brennon McDermott.141: 2nd, Colin Silverthorn.157: 4th, Gavin McLean.165: 1st, Devin Crawford; 5th, Zach Valdez.174: 3rd, Rylin Burns; 4th, Cade Gubler.184: 2nd, Austin Vanek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College-sports Tyler Plummer Classic Providence Men's Wrestling Msu-northern Men's Wrestling Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Montana State women complete 17-point comeback against Sacramento State Full Court Press: Saturday's high school basketball highlights (Jan. 28) Montana Tech's Soda Rice vital cog in Orediggers' starting five Helena's Dani Bartsch sparks Montana Lady Griz in blowout win over Portland State Grateful eight: Montana State’s last 2017 signees reflect on special football careers
