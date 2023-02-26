agate Scoreboard: Providence and MSU-Northern men's wrestlers first-round pairings at NAIA tourney Feb 26, 2023 Feb 26, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NAIA Men's Wrestling ChampionshipMarch 3-4at Hartman Arena, Wichita (Kan.) Providence and Montana State-Northern wrestlers first-round pairingsNo. 9 Providence133 pounds: No. 14 Joel Avila, UP, Indio, Calif., Sr., 16-1 vs. Jackson Bond, Reinhardt, Fr., NA 157: No. 15 Aden Graves, UP, Sidney, Fr., 20-8 vs. Tavoris Smith, Concordia, Jr., 6-3165: No. 8 Jordan Komac, UP, Great Falls, Sr., 15-3, vs. Braeden Baller, Texas Wesleyan, So., 29-7165: Bridger Hall, UP, Potomac, RS Fr., 24-12 vs. No. 14 Jayden Terronez, St. Ambrose, RS So., 24-15184: No. 7 Sawyer Hobbs, UP, St. Anthony, Idaho, RS Fr., 21-3 vs. Austin Vanek, MSU-Northern, Fr., 23-17197: Liam Swanson, UP, Great Falls, RS So., 17-11 vs. No. 13 Afton Silvis, Menlo, Sr., 14-7 285: No. 2 KC Buday, UP, Great Falls, RS Sr., 21-1, vs. Byron Pierce, Midway, Sr., 22-12T-20 MSU-Northern149: No. 7 Martin Wilkie, MSUN, Havre, RS So., 28-3 vs. Tyler Okada, Waldorf, So., 21-11165: Devin Crawford, MSUN, Helena, RS So., 24-12 vs. No. 16 Joey Hancock, Baker, Jr., 28-9174: No. 4 NaKoda Siegel, MSUN, Colstrip, RS Jr., 26-4 vs. Jordan Lomeli, Ottawa, RS Fr., 23-8174: Rylin Burns, MSUN, Lame Deer, So., 15-8 vs. No. 7 Alex Hernandez, Southern Oregon, RS So., 14-6184: Austin Vanek, MSUN, Cut Bank, Fr., 23-17, vs. No. 7 Sawyer Hobbs, UP, RS Fr., 21-3197: No. 11 Carl Hansen, MSUN, Elko, Nev., RS Jr., 22-9 received a byeOthers174: No. 14 Keegan Mullhill, Eastern Oregon, Bozeman, graduate student, 15-11 vs. Alex Vandyke, Morningside, So., 24-12 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College-sports Naia Men's Wrestling Championship Naia Men's Wrestling Providence Men's Wrestling Msu-northern Men's Wrestling Msu-northern Lights Providence Argos Men's Wrestling Naia Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Frontier Conference Basketball: Scott Malikie, Jesse Owens spark Rocky men Western C finals: Manhattan Christian, Twin Bridges claim divisonal titles Eastern A boys: Unbeaten and unfazed No. 1 Lewistown conquers the east once again 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments Montana State women clinch share of Big Sky title with historic performance at Portland State
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.