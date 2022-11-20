Spokane Open

Spokane, Wash.

Sunday

Team scores: Providence 166, Montana State-Northern 142.5, Unattached 129.5, North Idaho College 129, Clackamas CC 91.5, Eastern Oregon 89.5, Linfield 76, Grays Harbor 43.5, Washington State 30.5, Umpqua CC 20.5, Pacific Lutheran 16, Pacific (Ore.) 9.5, Western Washington 5.5, Big Bend 0, Eastern Washington 0. 

University of Providence placers

125: 5th, Deven Altenburg-Lasher.

141: 3rd, Eli Abercrombie; 5th, Dante Reviglio.

149: 2nd, Jalen Vladic.

157: 4th, Dougie Swanson.

165: 3rd, Bridger Hall.

174: 3rd, Abel Nava.

184: 1st, Sawyer Hobbs; 2nd, Alan Badley.

197: 2nd, Liam Swanson; 5th, Jacob Anderson.

285: 4th, Ethan DeRoche.

Montana State-Northern placers

125: 1st, Tanner Cook.

133: 4th, Cooper Cook.

141: 2nd, Colin Silverthorn.

149: 6th, Martin Wilkie.

165: 2nd, Devin Crawford; 6th, Zach Valdez.

174: T2, Rylin Burns; T2, Nakoda Siegel; 4th, Cade Gubler.

184: 4th, Austin Vanek.

285: 6th, Rylan Moldenhauer.

Tags

Load comments