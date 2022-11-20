Spokane Open
Spokane, Wash.
Sunday
Team scores: Providence 166, Montana State-Northern 142.5, Unattached 129.5, North Idaho College 129, Clackamas CC 91.5, Eastern Oregon 89.5, Linfield 76, Grays Harbor 43.5, Washington State 30.5, Umpqua CC 20.5, Pacific Lutheran 16, Pacific (Ore.) 9.5, Western Washington 5.5, Big Bend 0, Eastern Washington 0.
University of Providence placers
125: 5th, Deven Altenburg-Lasher.
141: 3rd, Eli Abercrombie; 5th, Dante Reviglio.
149: 2nd, Jalen Vladic.
157: 4th, Dougie Swanson.
165: 3rd, Bridger Hall.
174: 3rd, Abel Nava.
184: 1st, Sawyer Hobbs; 2nd, Alan Badley.
197: 2nd, Liam Swanson; 5th, Jacob Anderson.
285: 4th, Ethan DeRoche.
Montana State-Northern placers
125: 1st, Tanner Cook.
133: 4th, Cooper Cook.
141: 2nd, Colin Silverthorn.
149: 6th, Martin Wilkie.
165: 2nd, Devin Crawford; 6th, Zach Valdez.
174: T2, Rylin Burns; T2, Nakoda Siegel; 4th, Cade Gubler.
184: 4th, Austin Vanek.
285: 6th, Rylan Moldenhauer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.