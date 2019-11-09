Women's basketball
MSU-Northern 68, Vanguard 56
(Thursday)
|Vanguard
|17
|5
|13
|21
|—
|56
|MSU-Northern
|13
|13
|21
|21
|—
|68
Vanguard: Estefania Giner 13, Sierra Vaglica 7, Tristen Rollon 15, Victoria Chea 14, Vanessa Murphy 4, Michaella Elad 3.
Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 10, Sydney Hovde 7, Allix Goldhahn 6, Mckenzie Gunter 23, Peyton Kehr 14, Kenya Lorton 3, Jada Nicholson 3, Tiara Gilham 2.
Montana Tech 81, Corban 47
|Tech
|21
|20
|18
|22
|—
|81
|Corban
|15
|9
|13
|10
|—
|47
Montana Tech: Kaylee Zard 10, Megan Delaney 1, Dani Urick 19, Tavia Rooney 6, Mesa Williams 10, Hailey Crawford 2, Mollie Peoples 11, Hope Lalau 8, Jaden Comings 3, Brooke Heggie 11.
Team: Shawnie Spink 3, Fallon Hanson 7, Shaelie Burgess 10, Jordan Woodvine 17, Bri Turner 2, Josie Ferry 4, Gracie McCoy 4.
