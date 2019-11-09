Women's basketball

MSU-Northern 68, Vanguard 56

(Thursday)

Vanguard17 13 21 56 
MSU-Northern 1313 21 21 68 

Vanguard: Estefania Giner 13, Sierra Vaglica 7, Tristen Rollon 15, Victoria Chea 14, Vanessa Murphy 4, Michaella Elad 3.

Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 10, Sydney Hovde 7, Allix Goldhahn 6, Mckenzie Gunter 23, Peyton Kehr 14, Kenya Lorton 3, Jada Nicholson 3, Tiara Gilham 2.

Montana Tech 81, Corban 47

Tech21 20 18 22 81 
Corban15 13 10 47 

Montana Tech: Kaylee Zard 10, Megan Delaney 1, Dani Urick 19, Tavia Rooney 6, Mesa Williams 10, Hailey Crawford 2, Mollie Peoples 11, Hope Lalau 8, Jaden Comings 3, Brooke Heggie 11.

Team: Shawnie Spink 3, Fallon Hanson 7, Shaelie Burgess 10, Jordan Woodvine 17, Bri Turner 2, Josie Ferry 4, Gracie McCoy 4.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments