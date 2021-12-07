BILLINGS — Shepherd senior D’Wayne Mord has signed a letter of intent to play on the offensive line at Montana State-Northern.
Mord, who is 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, played one year at Roundup and three seasons at Shepherd. Mord played offensive and defensive tackle and was a long-snapper this season for the 3-6 Mustangs.
He suffered a concussion that kept him out of three games this season. He plans to participate in track in the spring.
Northern finished its season 1-10 overall and 1-9 in the Frontier Conference.
