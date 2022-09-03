HAVRE — Blake Asciutto threw four touchdown passes to lead visiting Southern Oregon (1-1) to the 56-6 victory over the Lights (0-2).
Less than a minute had expired in the game before Ben Rash ran into the end zone from five yards out and the Raiders were well on their way.
Asciutto completed 21 of 28 passes for 285 yards and Champ Robinson carried the ball nine times for 117 yards. Eight players scored touchdowns for Southern Oregon.
Adrik Lamar had 42 receiving yards on four catches, including a 74-yard score from Asciutto.
Kaymen Cureton completed a five-yard pass to Levi Keltner for the Lights’ lone score.
