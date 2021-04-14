HAVRE — Jaden Koon and Brooke Holland of Sunburst have signed letters of intent to run cross country at Montana State-Northern, the school announced Wednesday.
Both were the sole runners for Refiners cross country this past year. Koon played football and Holland played basketball and ran track.
"Jaden is an incredibly dedicated young man who is always looking to improve," Sunburst coach Jeff Nix said of Koon. "He is the type of runner that doesn't blink when asked to run in the snow, rain, wind, morning or at night. No matter the Montana weather condition, like Forest Gump he will keep running until you tell him to stop.”
MSU-Northern coach Chad Spangler said of Holland: "Based on my communication with Brooke, Coach Nix and friends of Brooke’s family, I really expect Brooke to train and compete very well at the college level. Everything I’ve learned about this young woman suggests her attitude and drive will make her successful in athletics and academics.”
Koon plans to major in business administration. Holland hasn't decided on a major.
