HAVRE — Three scorers in double figures helped Montana State-Northern power past Rocky Mountain College, 68-58, in Frontier Conference men's basketball on Sunday.
Mascio McCadney led the Lights with 22 points, David Harris netted 19 points and Jomel Boyd chipped in 13 points.
The Lights also downed the Battlin' Bears on Saturday, 71-55.
With the victory, Northern moved to 5-4 overall and 4-4 in the Frontier. Rocky, playing only against league opponents, fell to 1-7.
Maxim Stephans recorded a double-double for the Bears with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Vining contributed 14 points and five assists and Kelson Eiselein had 10 points. Josh Eckmann added nine points and eight boards for RMC.
