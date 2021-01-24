HAVRE — Tiara Gilham scored 19 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as Montana State-Northern defeated Rocky Mountain College 65-56 in Frontier Conference women's basketball on Sunday.
It was the second straight day the Skylights downed the Battlin' Bears. On Saturday, Peyton Kehr scored 21 points in a 73-58 Northern victory.
Northern improved to 4-9 overall and 3-6 in the league. The Bears dropped to 1-5 in their conference-only schedule.
Kehr tallied 11 points and five rebounds in the win on Sunday.
Once again, Kloie Thatcher led RMC in scoring with 22 points. Thatcher also paced the Bears on Saturday with 19 points.
Mackenzie Dethman posted a double-double for the Bears with 17 points and 12 boards. Shauna Bribiescas scored 10 for Rocky.
