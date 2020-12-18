KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Montana State-Northern wrestlers remain top-ranked in the second NAIA Wrestling Coaches Top 20 poll of the season.
Nick Kunz (125) and Issac Bartel (197) were also both ranked first in the initial coaches poll for the 2020-21 season that was released Nov. 13.
Kunz, a senior, was the NAIA national champion at 125 pounds last season and was a three-time State AA placer for Helena Capital.
Bartel, a senior from Mason City, Iowa, was second at nationals last season for the second consecutive year at 197 pounds. Bartel was third at 197 at the national championships as a true freshman.
The Lights are ranked 15th as a team after being ranked 12th in the first poll.
Also, the University of Providence is rated 24th in the rankings after not being included in the first rankings when their season wasn't officially certified. Dickinson State appeared in the also receiving votes category as well and was the 39th team with votes.
The Lights are scheduled to wrestle in Nebraska at a multi-dual event that begins Saturday. According to the the Argos schedule on the school's website, UP will begin the season Jan. 6, 2021 at the Rapid City (South Dakota) Duals. DSU went 1-3 in at the Missouri Valley Duals on Dec. 5 and is slated to wrestle again on Jan. 6 in Rapid City.
Eastern Oregon, which competes in the Cascade Collegiate Conference along with MSUN and UP, was ranked 16th. Eastern Oregon is coached by Dustyn Azure, who previously was on the staff at MSU-Northern, where he competed as a wrestler and was a two-time All-American before graduating in 2006. Azure also has coached high school wrestling at Ronan.
Overall, 10 of the 12 CCC teams received votes.
Other Lights who were ranked included: Chase Short, 174, 10th and Nakoda Siegel, 174, 13th.
Ranked Argos included: Jordan Komac, 165, fifth and Hayden Schrull, 184, 11th.
DSU wrestlers in the rankings included: Clay Gerhardt, 133, 19th; and Payson Dirk, 197, 9th.
Eastern Oregon's Keegan Mulhill was ranked ninth at 174 pounds. Mulhill is a Bozeman High product.
