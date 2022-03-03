BILLINGS — Six Montana State Northern Lights and five University of Providence Argos wrestlers are entered in the NAIA Men’s Wrestling National Championships Friday and Saturday at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas.
Last year, Northern placed 11th at the national tourney and UP was 26th. This season, Northern is currently ranked eighth as a team and Providence is rated 24th.
Northern will send two past national champions to the tournament in senior Isaac Bartel (197 pounds, 37-2 record) and senior Nick Kunz (133, 24-11). Bartel is ranked No. 1 in the most recent coaches poll and Kunz is 11th.
It will be Bartel’s fifth appearance at nationals. The four-time All-American from Mason City, Iowa, was the NAIA national champion last year and the runner-up in 2020 and 2019. He was third in 2018.
Kunz, of Helena, was the 125-pound national titlist in 2020. Kunz, who wrestled in high school at Helena Capital, was eighth at 133 pounds at last year’s national tourney to earn All-America honors. It will be his fifth time wrestling at nationals.
Other qualifiers for Northern are redshirt sophomore Carl Hansen, 184, 19-10, Elko, Nevada; senior Chase Short, 165, 20-6, Great Falls; redshirt sophomore Nakoda Siegel, 174, 28-9, Colstrip; and redshirt freshman Martin Wilkie, 141, 31-3, Havre.
"Our team and individual goals don’t change. We train and compete to win individual and team championships," Northern coach Tyson Thivierge said in a text message to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "These six guys each have an opportunity to win their respective weight class. If they do what they have worked so hard on all year, team placing will follow."
In the most recent coaches poll Short is ranked fifth, Hansen is tied for sixth, Siegel seventh, and Wilkie 11th.
It will be Short’s fourth trip to nationals. He was seventh last year at 174. Wilkie was a four-time State A champion for Havre from 2016-19.
Of the Lights qualifiers, Thivierge said: "They are laser focused. They are having fun and enjoying the process. They are all ready to go."
The Argos’ national qualifiers are: junior Joel Avila, 133, 19-10, Indio, California; redshirt sophomore Jordan Komac, 165, 18-7, Great Falls; sophomore Alan Badley, 184, 20-15, Everett, Washington; redshirt sophomore Hayden Schrull, 184, 16-6, Helena; and redshirt sophomore KC Buday, 285, 28-9, Great Falls.
In the most recent rankings, Avila is ranked eighth, Komac 14th, Schrull 17th, and Buday 12th.
“We have five very capable guys qualified and we are excited to be here. We’ve come a long ways from the beginning of the season and even though we don’t have anyone seeded top eight we are very capable of finishing ahead of our pre-seeds,” said UP coach Steve Komac in a text message to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “All five of our guys have wins over top-five ranked guys during the season and I am positive we will compete hard this weekend. It’s been a great group of kids to work with.”
Life University (Georgia) was the team champion last year, edging nine-time defending champion Grand View (Iowa) 158-153.
The championship round is scheduled to be contested at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Saturday.
