BILLINGS — The University of Providence qualified seven wrestlers, while Montana State-Northern advanced three, to the 63rd Annual NAIA Wrestling National Championships March 6-7 in Park City, Kansas.

TJ Baun (141 pounds), Shonn Roberts (149), Casey Dobson (157), Jordan Komac (165), Hayden Schrull (184), John Hensley (197) and Justin Harbison (285) will represent the Argos at the national tourney.

For the Lights, Nick Kunz (125), Chase Short (174) and Isaac Bartel (197), qualified for the championship meet.

Dickinson State (North Dakota) had three wrestlers qualify for nationals in Gresh Jones (133), Jamie Mullins (141) and Payson Dirk (197).

