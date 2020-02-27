BILLINGS — The University of Providence qualified seven wrestlers, while Montana State-Northern advanced three, to the 63rd Annual NAIA Wrestling National Championships March 6-7 in Park City, Kansas.
TJ Baun (141 pounds), Shonn Roberts (149), Casey Dobson (157), Jordan Komac (165), Hayden Schrull (184), John Hensley (197) and Justin Harbison (285) will represent the Argos at the national tourney.
For the Lights, Nick Kunz (125), Chase Short (174) and Isaac Bartel (197), qualified for the championship meet.
Dickinson State (North Dakota) had three wrestlers qualify for nationals in Gresh Jones (133), Jamie Mullins (141) and Payson Dirk (197).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.