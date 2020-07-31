KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' Council of Presidents voted Friday to push back its national football championship from the fall to spring 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This decision, announced in a press release, came after the council voted earlier this week to postpone championships in all other fall sports until the spring.
This decision still allows NAIA conferences to compete in the fall and winter if they so choose.
“The decision regarding the football championship required additional attention since the sport often operates outside of the regular conference structure,” r. Arvid Johnson, council chair and University of St. Francis president, said in the NAIA's release.
“The extra time allotted was to ensure that the COP representatives had adequate opportunity to gain feedback from their conference colleagues.”
The Montana-based Frontier Conference competes in the NAIA. As the league's presidents and athletic directors met Friday, a decision is expected in the coming days as to what course of action the Frontier will take in regard to its football season in light of the NAIA's announcement.
“That's the million-dollar question,” Frontier commissioner Kent Paulson told 406mtsports.com via text message this week.
Earlier this month, the Frontier announced that each team would play an eight-game football schedule beginning Sept. 12 when three of its football-only members — College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Southern Oregon — opted out after the Cascade Conference postponed all fall sports.
The NAIA Council of Presidents noted that the decision to move the football championship from the fall to spring is more inclusive for all NAIA member institutions, especially those schools that are restricted by local or state mandates from holding athletics competitions this fall.
The Council of Presidents (COP) voted today to postpone the football national championship until spring 2021. https://t.co/o3vI2uy9QO#NAIATogether— NAIA (@NAIA) July 31, 2020
“Moving the football championship to the spring was the right thing to do for the well-being of our student-athletes,” NAIA president and CEO Jim Carr, said in the release. “The decision also provides additional flexibility for our conferences and institutions to account for regional differences and plan their regular season accordingly.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic truly took hold in the U.S. in March, the NAIA canceled its men's and women's national basketball championships as part of the shuttering of all winter sports competition.
The women's tournament was scheduled to be played at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.
Later in March, the NAIA canceled all of its spring sports competition due to coronavirus.
To this point, fall sports programs have been participating in voluntary summer workouts. Football teams in the Frontier are still scheduled to begin official fall practices on Aug. 15.
