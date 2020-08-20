BILLINGS — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced new dates for its fall championships that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, the NAIA announced in a press release that its football championship game will be played Monday, May 10, 2021, at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.
Last week, the Frontier Conference postponed its fall football season after forming a plan to play despite virus concerns.
The women’s soccer championship will take place from April 27 to May 3, and will be held in Foley, Alabama, rather than its originally intended site of Orange Beach, Alabama.
The men’s soccer championship, meanwhile, is in negotiations to play in Columbia County, Georgia, from May 4-10. A final decision is expected by Sept. 1, according to the NAIA release.
Volleyball will play its championship from April 27 to May 1 in Sioux City, Iowa. It will mark the 13th consecutive year that the championship will be held in Sioux City.
The rescheduled cross country championship will take place April 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
"We feel good about resetting these dates after taking a good look at our fall championship events, and being able to find dates that fit for our membership and most of our host venues," Bill Popp, President of the NAIA National Administrative Council and athletic director at Reinhardt (Ga.), said in the release.
"This was a tough task and the group that has been working together both from the national office and NAC have really done an exceptional job. My hat is off to them for the hard work."
In July, the NAIA’s Council of Presidents voted to postpone its 2020 fall championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
