BILLINGS — The Frontier Conference will cross a meaningful threshold Saturday when the women’s teams from Montana Tech and Montana Western square off in Dillon in the first league basketball game of the 2020-21 season.
With 47 postponements and cancellations of men’s and women’s games listed on the Frontier schedule to this point of the year, the significance of the contest isn’t lost on league commissioner Kent Paulson.
Still, the optimism is cautious.
“It’s very important. We’re very excited to get the conference season under way,” Paulson told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com during an interview Thursday afternoon, while also noting the havoc COVID-19 has wreaked on the schedule so far.
“We would hope that in January and February we can get some flow and some continuity going to where we can string some games together, but we’d have to have our heads in the sand to think that we’re not going to have more hiccups along the way. You’ve just got to keep a smile on your face and you’ve got to keep moving forward.”
The conference schedule was supposed to begin Dec. 5, with the men’s and women’s teams from Rocky Mountain College and MSU-Northern and Carroll College and Montana Tech playing doubleheaders.
But those games never materialized because of coronavirus protocols. Rocky now isn’t scheduled to begin its season until after the New Year. MSU-Northern’s men have also yet to play.
Saturday will mark the first game of the season for Tech’s women on the heels of seven postponements. Like Rocky, the University of Providence men and women won’t begin until January.
A total of six men’s games and nine women’s games have been played by Frontier teams so far, all of the nonconference variety. Normally, Paulson said, the combined number of games would be in the 80s by now, though an effort will be made to make up as many postponements as possible league wide.
The fits and stops have proven frustrating, but Paulson said the league will continue to abide by its return-to-play plan, which calls for rigorous mitigation efforts and postponements or cancellations in the event of positive virus tests or close-contact quarantines as the pandemic worsens in Montana and across the country.
“We’re really a group that works well together and we understand that every one of these student-athletes is under our care,” he said. “We’re going to do it the right way and the safe way. But you see what’s happened already.
“Back in August we were hoping things would be better by December, that when we flip the calendar into 2021 it would be better. We remain optimistic. It’s all you can be. But the reality of it is the statistics don’t lie.”
As the conference schedule begins Saturday, Paulson said the league’s no-spectator rule will remain in effect for the foreseeable future. That decision was made this week during the Frontier’s mid-year meetings, which were held virtually.
The original hope was that basketball fans would be allowed to attend Frontier games again beginning in January.
Paulson also said plans are being made for the NAIA national basketball tournament to be held in 2021. Last year’s tourney was ultimately canceled in March. Paulson said plans for this year’s event were discussed during a conference call this week with NAIA CEO Jim Carr.
“We may have to alter that plan as well in terms of locations or how many teams you’re bringing in,” Paulson offered. “It may look a little different, but (the NAIA’s) guarantee is to try their hardest. There’s just a lot of balls in the air and a lot of things that they’re juggling.”
Another topic of interest is the football season, which is still on track to resume with a spring schedule beginning Feb. 27. Practices are expected to open Feb. 1.
The league’s presidents chose to postpone the fall season, like many others, due to COVID-19. It was a decision that wasn’t taken lightly.
Still, other NAIA conferences, namely the North Star Athletic Association, pressed forward with fall football and were able to complete a season without too much upheaval. Dickinson State in North Dakota played all nine of its scheduled games, going undefeated and winning the NSAA title.
“I would be kidding myself to think that I didn’t wish that we could have played,” Paulson said. “But there were a lot of factors that went into it.
“In fairness to the presidents, they worked that thing right to the day before we were going to start practice. They were working diligently to make it happen, but a lot of circumstances that they couldn’t control played in and the decision was made and we all collectively said that if that’s the decision we were going to stand by it.
“As it turns out you had success stories like the North Star, but then you had conferences in Florida and in the Midwest that had a lot of postponements and cancellations. It wasn’t all a bed of roses for those that chose to play.”
The NAIA football playoffs are scheduled to begin in April.
Without looking too far ahead, Paulson and other officials in the Frontier hold out hope that Saturday’s first conference basketball event between the Montana Tech and Montana Western women will serve as a harbinger for good news going forward.
“We feel like we’ve got the right formula if we can just pull these (games) off,” Paulson said. “We do have a solid system in place.
“We worked hard to develop the testing and the return-to-play protocols, and at the end of the day the surveillance is working. And that’s ultimately the best win we can get is to make sure the kids are safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.