HOBBS, N.M. – The Montana Tech men’s basketball squad completed its swing through New Mexico on Monday evening as they took on the University of the Southwest Mustangs.
The Orediggers had an early lead erased by the Mustangs, as both squads battled to the finish. The Mustangs missed a three-pointer with two seconds to play, as Montana Tech defeated University of the Southwest, 85-82.
The Orediggers jumped out to a 15-9 lead before the Mustangs answered with a 17-11 clip to tie the game at 26-26 with 7:40 to play in the first half.
Caleb Bellach’s three-pointer from the top of the key gave the lead back to the Orediggers 20 seconds later.
Tech led at the half, 45-44.
Neither team had more than a three-point lead in the second half, with the Mustangs leading 80-79 with two minutes to play.
The Orediggers missed two shots before a turnaround jumper in the paint by Malik Malone gave Southwest an 82-79 lead with 1:07 to play.
Asa Williams was fouled by Malone on his successful three-point shot. Williams hit the free-throw with 54.7 seconds to play to give Tech the lead, 83-82.
Sherrod Whitley missed a long three-point attempt from the left elbow of the arc and the rebound was pulled down by Hayden Diekhans.
Keeley Bake was fouled with 21.5 seconds to play and sank two free-throws to give Tech a three-point lead.
The Mustangs were set up for the game-tying shot. However, with Ballach’s fully extended arms in Tre Thomas’ view, Thomas’ shot with three seconds left was off the mark and the rebound was pulled in by Diekhans to end the game.
Montana Tech (11-2) will come back to Butte for Christmas break. The Orediggers will they host St. Mary’s College (Canada) on Dec. 29 and Keyano University (Canada) on Dec. 30. The women will play at 2 p.m. each day, and the men will play at 4 p.m.
