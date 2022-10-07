The No. 19 Montana Tech Orediggers (4-1, 2-0 road) seek to start the second half of their Frontier Conference season in winning fashion, as they hit the road for a critical matchup against first-place No. 9 College of Idaho (5-0, 2-0 home) in Caldwell, Idaho.
The Orediggers won in big fashion last week over MSU-Northern, 73-0.
Tech scored 49 points in the first half and collected 467 yards of total offense.
The Orediggers held the Lights to 28 yards offensively, which included negative-58 yards in rushing.
Blake Thelen (10-of-14, 256 passing yards, 3 TDs) filled in well for Jet Campbell for the second straight week.
Ten different players got rushing attempts during the game, with Ethan Renner leading the way with 17 rushes for 91 yards. Cade Wyant, Christian Vetter, Blake Counts, and Kaleb Winterburn (2) registered rushing scores.
Trevor Hoffman led the receiving corps with five catches, 124 yards, and a touchdown catch. Wyatt Alexander and Kyle Torgerson also had receiving touchdowns.
Keyshawn James-Newby had a monster day for the Orediggers’ defense with seven tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup.
C of I won a big-time road test, outgaining Carroll College 301-201, in defeating the Fighting Saints in Helena, 31-20.
Allamar Alexander carried the ball 25 times for 129 yards and a touchdown.
In tough weather, Ryan Hibbs went 4-of-16 for 104 yards and threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Brock Richardson.
Keagan McCoy registered nine tackles and four sacks to lead the Coyotes, as C of I picked up 12 sacks, forced two fumbles, and picked off a pass.
The Coyotes have won the last four games in the series, with the latest a 28-23 win in Butte on Oct. 9, 2021.
With score tied 7-7 in the second quarter, Tech took the lead on a 17-yard pass from Campbell to Logan Kennedy. Naoki Harmer’s 25-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Orediggers a 20-7 halftime lead.
Hibbs’ 34-yard pass to Isaiah Veal in the third quarter cut Tech’s lead to six points in the third quarter,
Jared Griffith’s 28-yard field goal 2:29 into the fourth quarter pushed the game out to a two-score lead.
Hibbs’ 6-yard touchdown pass to Nick Calzaretta and Stan Mulderij’s extra-point narrowed the gap to two points.
Keagan McCoy’s 40-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown with 2:02 to play in the game was the winning score for the Coyotes.
C of I outgained Tech in the game, 331-253.
Hibbs was 18-of-36 passing for 221 yards, threw two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Calzaretta led the Coyotes in rushing with 64 yards and a score.
Campbell was 15-of-31 passing for 173 yards, threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted once.
Blake Counts led the Orediggers in the ground game with 64 yards.
Hoffman had 93 yards receiving and Kennedy added 38 yards.
Dylan Martinez had 11 tackles to lead the Coyotes, as C of I picked two sacks, an interception, and a fumble.
Blake Allred and Cole Wyant each had nine tackles to lead the Orediggers defense, who had a sack (James-Newby), and two interceptions.
Montana Tech averages 414.8 total yards (19th NAIA) and 38 points per game (tied for 12th with Bethel).
Defensively, the Orediggers allow 222.4 total yards per game (8th) and 13 points per contest (tied for 12th with the Coyotes). Total yards are broken down to 139.4 passing yards (8th) and 83 yards rushing (15th). The Orediggers have registered 13 sacks, eight fumble recoveries, and five interceptions.
Blake Thelen (30-of-49, 503 passing yards, 6 TDs) has filled in for Jet Campbell (50-of-87, 674 passing yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs) the last two games.
Blake Counts (77-402, 3 TDs) and Kaleb Winterburn (39-131, 2 TDs) have gotten the bulk of the reps in the backfield for the Orediggers.
Trevor Hoffman (31-482, 2 TDs) and Kyle Torgerson (20-296, TD) are the leading receivers for Tech.
Ben Windauer (36 tackles, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks), Keyshawn James-Newby (30 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3 sacks, fumble recovery), and Naoki Harmer (26 tackles, 4 TFL) are three keys in the successful Orediggers’ defense.
College of Idaho averages 428.8 total yards (14th in NAIA) and 33.2 points (24th) per contest. Defensive, the Coyotes allowed 246.2 total yards (10th) and 13 points per game (tied for 12th with the Orediggers). Total yards are broken down to 176.6 passing yards (28th) and 69.6 yards rushing (11th).
Andy Peters (57-of-95, 777 passing yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs) has started at quarterback of C-of-I most of the season, with Ryan Hibbs (16-of-35, 249 yards, 3 TDs, INT) getting action at times.
Allamar Alexander (87-490, 4 TDs) and Hunter Gilbert (79-467, 6 TDs) have carried the bulk of the load in the Coyotes’ backfield.
Brock Richardson (16-267, 2 TDs) and Jake Hadley (16-241, TD) have been instrumental in the Coyotes’ receiving game.
Dylan Martinez (29 tackles, sack), Dorian Hardin (28 solo tackles, 2 INTs), Willie Nelson (21 tackles, 3 TFL, 1.5 sacks), Keagan McCoy (16 tackles, 4 sacks), and Keegan Croteau (16 tackles, 2 INTs) have played significant roles in the C-of-I defense.
