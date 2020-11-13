BILLINGS — The Frontier Conference on Friday approved a return-to-play policy for the resumption of league-wide athletics next month.
The policy, announced in a press release, includes a stipulation that no spectators will be allowed at Frontier events through Dec. 31 over concerns for COVID-19. The league's schedule for men's and women's basketball is set to tip off Dec. 5.
Football and volleyball are scheduled to begin in February, along with indoor track and field.
The Frontier is also requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of all in-season student-athletes, along with mandatory health screenings at each of the league's athletic facilities, the release stated.
To decrease the transmission of coronavirus, the conference will require that each institution work with local health authorities to follow established contact tracing protocols, according to the release.
Additional safety precautions will be instituted regarding facilities, sanitation and face coverings.
The policy was authored by the league's athletic directors and athletic trainers, Frontier commissioner Kent Paulson said in a statement.
“The safety of our league’s student-athletes, coaches and staffs will always be first and foremost on our list of priorities,” Paulson said.
“By continuing to follow our proven successful health protocols it is the goal that the upcoming sports of basketball, indoor track and field, volleyball and football can be successfully carried out to a positive completion."
