GREAT FALLS — Rocky Mountain College hit seven second-half 3-pointers while sprinting past Providence 71-56 on Thursday in the Frontier Conference women's basketball opener for both teams.
The Battlin' Bears outscored Providence 41-22 in the second half, including 17-6 in the third quarter. N'Dea Flye scored nine of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Flye, the Frontier's leading scorer, played all 40 minutes for Rocky (6-1, 1-0). She also grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out five assists. Guard Kloie Thatcher added 12 points and five assists in 40 minutes. Shauna Bribiescas had 15 points and seven rebounds, and made three 3s in 39 minutes.
Emilee Maldonado led Providence (9-3, 0-1) with 13 points, while Maddy Dixon had 12 points and nine rebounds. Parker Esary added 10 points and nine boards, and Kerstyn Pimperton had 10 points.
