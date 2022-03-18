BUTTE — A few months before three-time national champion Becca Richtman narrowly missed an indoor triple crown, she narrowly avoided making a decision she would live to regret.
It’s hard to fathom an athlete with Richtman’s track record giving it all up, but as the schedule turned from cross-country to indoor track season, she almost walked away from collegiate running.
Richtman, a fifth-year senior, netted national indoor titles in the 1-mile and the 3000-meter runs, and was 0.36 seconds shy of winning a third in the 5000 at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships March 3-5 in Brookings, South Dakota.
Yet, the Most Valuable Performer honor she earned after scoring 28 points for her team’s sixth-place finish at nationals would have gone to someone else in her absence.
What could have shaken one of the most esteemed Orediggers in recent memory?
On Nov. 19, 2021, at the Women’s Cross Country National Championship in Vancouver, Washington, she finished the season as the fourth-fastest woman in all of NAIA.
And that perceived failure was nearly her undoing.
Richtman took third in the same 5000-meter run just seven months earlier at the 2020 National Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (held in April of 2021 due to COVID). She routinely beat NCAA Division I runners and was the only two-time NAIA Runner of the Week during the 2021 season.
"I think a lot of people expected me to win that race. I expected me to win that race,” Richtman said. “To come up short was really hard.”
The upcoming winter indoor season, and beyond, was up in the air.
The passion still ran through her blood. She still loved the work. She still ran 80 miles or more per week.
“I still wanted to run. I just didn’t want to compete,” Richtman said. “I was scared of losing. It was a mental block, and that’s all it was.”
Her parents, Tom and Karen, noticed something was wrong right after the race.
“She was ranked to get first place, and the pressure really got to her,” Tom Richtman said from Becca’s childhood home in Ellburn, Illinois. “After the race she was really discouraged, really off.
“Luckily her coach talked her back into it.”
Zach Kughn began to build the Orediggers track and cross-country programs from scratch when he was named their first head coach in December 2019. Tech first competed in cross-country in the fall of 2020.
From Day 1 Kughn stressed to his team the oft-overlooked aspect of elite athletic performance.
“The mental side is everything,” Kughn said. “It doesn’t matter how fit you are, if it’s not there mentally it’s not going to happen.”
But rather than add to Becca Richtman’s already over-encumbered shoulders with long-winded, platitude-laden lectures about quitting and perseverance, Kughn gave her room and time to navigate the rocky terrain herself.
The calculation paid off.
The two still talked. There were discussions of long-term goals, and questions about if those goals were still important to Becca Richtman’s future. Kughn wasn’t trying so much to persuade his star athlete as much as he wanted to ensure every angle was thought through before a life- and program-altering choice was made.
Ultimately, Kughn trusted the sport to lead Becca Richtman to the decision that was right for her.
“Let running do its thing, it’ll help.” Kughn said. “Her best friend and best therapist is running.”
On Dec. 18, 2021, Becca Richtman posted a long message on Instagram that started, "It's probably time to get back on the horse," and concluded, "2022, I'm ready for ya. I'll be at the line soon."
That, and a casual text to the Richtman family group chat was all she needed to say to make it official: she was going to run her final indoor and outdoor track seasons.
While Kughn maintains that Becca Richtman found her own way back to her sport, she won’t discount the role her coach played.
“The biggest key component in all of this was Zach’s support,” she said. “A lot of good athletes stem from great coaches. He is there every day, every workout, (through) every doubt. I lean on him and a couple of teammates quite a bit, so I feel they deserve a lot of thank yous.”
She may have delivered her biggest thank you when she scored 28 team points to give Montana Tech a sixth-place finish at the indoor national meet. Her pair of national titles scored 10 points each, while her runner-up finish scored eight.
Kughn said it’s not entirely uncommon to see a runner with top times in the 1 mile, 3000 and 5000, but it’s rare to see someone attempt all three at the national meet.
“It’s so hard to show up on the day, three days in a row, three prelims and finals, and actually do it,” Kughn said.
Six races in three days — for a total of 19,218.7 meters or nearly 12 miles — is a lot, but this time Becca Richtman was confident in her mental preparation and ready for the challenge that stood between her and one of her biggest goals — an MVP award.
"I just had to accept that I wasn’t going to feel good, so it wasn’t going to be a surprise," she said. “I wanted to be an athlete to win one of those and I knew I would have to do something pretty big.”
On the day of her finals, the enormity of the task caught up to her.
First up was the mile, which she won with a time of 4:55.76, .41 seconds ahead of second place. She then won the 3000-meter run with a time of 9:58.87, giving her a 1.6-second cushion over the runner-up.
But after her second national title of the day, Becca Richtman had just 35 minutes to recover and prepare for her run at a third, this time in the 5000.
"Stepping up to the line I was just like 'relax, be calm, and just do what we can do to the best of our ability,'" Becca Richtman said.
Physically, the short turnaround left her feeling far from her best after just three of the 16 and 3/4 laps. When she began to regain her strength and hit her stride around lap eight, her thoughts turned from fatigue to finish. She had to choose the right time to make her move toward the championship.
"About halfway in I started feeling pretty great," Becca Richtman said. "At that point I probably should have gone on my own, should have gone at my own pace, my own rhythm. I think I was just a little bit scared or timid of how my legs would respond. So I wasn’t quite confident enough in the moment to go."
The hesitation may have cost her, as her dream of a triple crown was denied by a third of a second, the difference between the winner and Becca Richtman's time of 17:06.06.
"I was a little bit bummed, I think in my eyes I ran a little bit cowardly," she said. "I didn’t run my full absolute potential. So when it came down to my last 200 meters, and I was just in an all out sprint, it was just too much and I didn't have it."
Though she admits the loss still gnaws at her, it doesn't carry the same weight as settling for fourth at cross-country nationals.
“I think losing was one of the best things that happened to me," Becca Richtman said of her final event in Brookings. "I think I learned so much about myself in those last couple of laps. I think there’s a lot of growth that can come from that.”
Kughn praised the effort, even if Becca Richtman fell short of her triple crown, and said her path from failure in the fall to National Championships MVP in the winter is a credit to the work she put in, work that should be heralded and emulated by teammates.
"The biggest takeaway from her and her story is that she wasn’t always at this level, and it took that mental switch being flipped to get to this point," Kughn said. "Compared to last fall, this indoor season was night and day, totally different person out there, totally different athlete. And it just allowed that physical training to click so much more.”
Becca Richtman said she first "flipped the switch" as a college sophomore at Winona State in Minnesota. She was having "a terrible season" and was the slowest she had been since her high school days.
Kughn, then the head coach at Winona, asked her straight up, was she fully committed? He knew she thought she was working hard, but was she working her hardest? Did she even know what that would mean or feel like?
"I think I was lying to myself before that," Becca Richtman said. "So from that point forward I was like, ‘I’m going to be all-in.'"
Since then, even through the ups of national championships and downs of career-questioning shortcomings, she knew what it meant to be all-in, and why it was the only way to proceed.
“Making the most of yourself," Becca Richtman said. "Sometimes I feel like a lot of people don’t know what that is, or they don’t know they have the potential to do that.
"Until you buy in to something or give 100%, you don’t know what can come from it."
The first national championship came in the 2021 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where Becca Richtman won the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:51.74.
"I love the steeplechase, that’s my favorite event," she said. "I still have so much to learn in it but you can take a lot from other races and apply it to it."
This coming outdoor season is Becca Richtman's finale, and while her ability to handle expectations and maintain a healthier perspective has helped her grow as an elite athlete, it doesn't come with a decreased drive or diminished goals.
Her personal record in the steeplechase is 10:34. The women's championship record is 10:12.
"I would like to try to go get that," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.