BUTTE — It's just year two for the Montana Tech track team, but the Orediggers are already working to be first in their field.
The spring outdoor season began at the Icebreaker Open in Billings on Saturday, when Montana Tech participated in many of the field events for the first time in program history.
The women's team finished second and the men finished fourth in a meet that included programs from the NAIA's Frontier Conference and NCAA Division II. Two athletes from the women's side — Jenna Jordan and Naiya Beaudin — qualified for nationals, and all four relays were claimed by the Orediggers.
It was a strong start to a season that could see the Orediggers as dark horse contenders for the Frontier Conference crown.
During their first trip to the Frontier Conference Championships on April 29-30, 2021, at Carroll College last season, the Orediggers women's team was represented in just four of 20 events — the 800, 1500, 5000, and the 400 hurdles. The men competed in just four of their 21 possible events — the 800, 1500, 5000 and 10,000.
Head coach Zach Kughn said the Orediggers are equipped to change that this year with a fleshed-out roster that includes many athletes who will fill in those gaps by competing in throws, jumps, sprints and the 4x100 relay, giving Tech a shot at a conference crown.
“The outdoor conference meet, that’s a big program goal," Kughn said. "Overall as a team, that’s what we’re focused on."
It may sound like a lofty goal for a fledgling program, but despite inexperience relative to their opponents, the Orediggers aren't shying away from the competition.
"We don't make excuses for anything," Kughn said. "We're not on a long-term development or anything like that. We just want to focus on what our individuals can do."
The expansive-but-young roster is composed of 46 athletes, 24 men and 22 women. Only two seniors compete for the Orediggers, both on the women's side — three-time national champion Becca Richtman, who is in her fifth and final year of eligibility, and Montana-State-transfer Alisa Hashley. The lone upperclassman on the men's team is redshirt junior Aidan Vlasaty. All three Tech upperclassmen are distance runners.
Every single thrower, jumper and sprinter is a freshman — 20 for the men and 18 for the women. All five sophomores are listed as either distance or middle-distance runners.
"We certainly don’t view it internally as a disadvantage," Kughn said of his team's youthfulness. "It is what it is. Everyone knew when they were recruited that it’s a new team. Its exciting to be part of a new team."
That's partly what attracted freshman sprinter and long jumper Drake Schlachter to the Orediggers program.
“I love it, honestly, because people don't really expect a lot from the program,” Schlachter said of being a part of Tech’s second-ever recruiting class. “In terms of just like, how well we're going to perform, especially when we go to the bigger meets, they don't expect us to do as well.
“(We) kind of just let people know that (Tech) track and field, our program, is actually pretty good.”
Schlachter, a native of Penn Valley, California, didn't initially see himself as a collegiate athlete. As a member of both the football and basketball teams at Nevada Junior High School, Schlachter didn't join the track team until his sophomore year, and nearly all of his junior season was wiped out by COVID.
Thankfully for Coach Kughn and the Orediggers track team, Schlachter has an uncle who lives in Whitehall, which made a visit to Tech a convenient addition to a getaway from Northern California.
“I wanted to get out a little bit, and it seemed like a nice school for academics,” Schlachter said. “And then I realized they were starting a track program, and then I became a little more interested. I was like, 'Hey, maybe this could be my thing.'”
Though Schlachter never competed in the long jump prior to his senior year of high school, Kughn said he's "really looked good" in the event so far.
"I've only competed in long jump eight times in my life," Schlachter said. "I guess you could say I'm a natural."
His natural ability hasn't stopped him from soaking up the necessary technical training and experience to close the gap between he and his competitors as he eyes a 23-foot jump this season.
"Every single meet, every practice we do, I'm always learning because it's still new to me," he said. "I just want to PR (set a personal record) from high school, but I think I'd love to break 23 feet. That's just a goal that I've been having since the beginning of the season."
In Schlachter's mind, reaching 23 feet would place him firmly in the next tier of jumpers.
"You're able to compete with people at a higher level," he said. "I've looked up to people who have hit it for so long."
Alongside Tech's jumpers is the addition of throwers. While shot putters compete in the winter, discus and javelin throwers use the indoor season to train for the spring.
"The throws is the biggest change from indoor to outdoor," Kughn said. "And we have a couple good javelin and discus throwers so that’s been something we’ve been waiting for since we signed them a year ago.”
Freshman Cody Burk of Thompson Falls now has his chance to show his versatility as a thrower.
"Burk will be really good at the shot, discus and javelin," Kughn said. "We only get to see him do the shot indoors, but I think he’ll do well at all of those."
On the women's side there's already a lot of momentum behind sprinter Natylia Jacobson and distance runner Hailey Nielson, both of whom competed at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Brookings, South Dakota, which concluded on May 5.
Nielson, a Butte High graduate, ran the 3000 in 10:22.03, placing her 16th in the preliminaries. Richtman won the event with a time of 9:58.87 in the finals.
Kughn said Richtman draws all the attention, but Nielson's development and contributions shouldn't be overlooked.
"Once you look at the national list, that's when you start to see how good Hailey is," Kughn said.
Jacobson, of Dillon, ran a 7.72 in the 60-meter dash, good for 17th in the preliminaries, and setting her up to be one of the top runners in the 100 and 200 this season, according to Kughn.
Kughn said competing at nationals as a freshman is not only an indication of ability, but also sets athletes up to succeed at future conference and national meets.
“You want to do as well as you can right now, but when you gain that experience it’s setting yourself up to do well at national meets down the road,” Kughn said. "The experience helps them deal with the expectations that come with qualifying for nationals."
Qualifying for nationals, even without making it to a finals, is a major accomplishment, especially for first-year athletes, many of whom are navigating that level of pressure for the first time.
"It’s a big deal," Kughn said of nationals. "It’s on the social media, newspapers. All that stuff adds to the pressure of an athlete.
"Most people that qualify for nationals don’t do very well. There’s only eight All-Americans, only one winner. It’s hard to look good, and that adds pressure."
Jordan secured a spot at nationals with a second-place javelin throw of 40.85 meters. Beaudin won the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet and 10.75 inches. She also won the long jump with a personal best distance of 17 feet, 2 inches.
Returning for her final hurrah in green, copper and silver is Richtman, who is coming off two national titles in Brookings and a third from last year's national outdoor meet in the steeplechase.
While her individual goals remain aimed at the national meet — a national title with a championship record of 10:12 in the steeplechase, specifically — Richtman wants to see how far this Orediggers squad can go in conference before she hands the leadership reins to the next class.
“I think we have a good opportunity to try and win it,” Richtman said. “But it would take every athlete on the team to have their best day and just really give it their all too.
"I think it’s a really cool opportunity to come together and rally."
The rally started from the moment the athletes were signed, and continues during the daily routine of the program.
"We want everyone to be invested in every team meeting," Kughn said. "We have a countdown, we tell them how many days it is to the conference meet.”
As of Monday, it's just 39 days until the first day of the Frontier Conference Championship meet on April 29 in Helena.
“Everybody was recruited with the idea they could score at the conference meet,” Kughn said. “Everyone should feel value and purpose towards that goal."
Schlachter is on board.
“It’s an individual sport," he said. "But at the same time we all have to come together at the conference meet and compete so our school can win."
