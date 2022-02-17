BILLINGS — Before the season, the Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team was picked to finish fifth in the six-team Frontier Conference. On Thursday, the Battlin’ Bears continued their repudiation tour.
Rocky sewed up a share of the regular-season Frontier title and the No. 1 seed for the league’s postseason with a 79-54 romp Thursday over Montana Western at the Fortin Center. It serves as the program’s first regular-season conference title — shared or otherwise — since the 1987-88 season.
The Bears will have a first-round bye, then will host either Western, Montana Tech or MSU-Northern in the semifinals on Feb. 26.
“We were picked basically last in the conference. For us to clinch the 1 seed, it’s a confidence booster for us,” said Rocky guard Kloie Thatcher. “We proved a lot of people wrong, and we’re still not done yet.”
The Bears finished the regular season with a 24-4 overall record and a 12-3 mark in league play. Their win was a precursor to the second half of a doubleheader, which saw UM Western pull out an 87-82 victory over the Rocky men in overtime.
There was a lot to be determined on the final night of the regular season. Elsewhere in the women’s chase, Providence (25-5, 12-3) edged Carroll 93-92 in a double-overtime thriller, which handed the Argos a share of the regular-season title with Rocky, the No. 2 seed and the league’s other playoff bye.
Carroll (23-6, 11-4) is the No. 3 seed and will play MSU-Northern (9-20, 2-13) in the first round. The other opening-round game pits Montana Tech (12-18, 3-12) at UM Western (5-12, 5-10).
“It’s huge,” Rocky coach Wes Keller said of his team’s regular-season flourish. “At the beginning of the year, our girls came up with their goals, and one of those goals was to win a championship and they did that tonight.”
Thatcher was the mainstay against Western, scoring 28 points on 7-of-12 shooting and a perfect 11 for 11 from the foul line. Thatcher had 25 points in the first half alone as backcourt mate and league MVP candidate N’Dea Flye sat with foul trouble.
Thatcher, a Butte Central alum, scored three different fast-break baskets after she stole the ball, including one that resulted in a three-point play that put Rocky ahead 30-18 early in the second quarter. A Dominique Stephens 3-pointer and back-to-back shots inside by Mackenzie Dethman capped a 12-0 run and had the Bears in front 39-18.
Consecutive 3s by Thatcher later in the quarter made it 45-23, and Rocky was on its way.
“One of the things we emphasized was taking care of the ball, and we had a lot of turnovers that led to points on the other end,” said Western’s Brynley Fitzgerald. “They got hot from 3 and we just didn’t do the things we said we were going to come in here and do.”
“I’ve been playing against Kloie since I was probably 10 years old,” Fitzgerald said. “That girl can definitely light it up. She had open shots and was getting to the free throw line. You allow players to get momentum and they can take off with that. We just couldn’t get to her tonight.”
The Bulldogs turned the ball over a staggering 25 times, which led to 32 points for Rocky. Thatcher finished with five steals, while Flye had four.
Shauna Bribiescas scored 15 points for the Bears and Dethman added 10. Flye, the Frontier’s leading scorer, had nine points and eight rebounds but missed the entire second quarter with two fouls and didn’t play much of the fourth.
Lilly Gopher led Western with 13 points. Fitzgerald had 12 points and Natali Denning finished with 10.
Rocky attempted 68 field goals and shot a sizzling 20 for 21 from the foul line.
Western men rally for OT win
It was a career night for Western’s Jalen Hodges in the men’s game, and it almost went for naught. Rocky led by eight points with about three minutes left following a jumper by Jesse Owens and looked in command.
But the Bulldogs rallied to tie it 71-71 after Max Clark’s three-point play, and the game went to overtime after Rocky’s Abdul Bah missed on an attempt at the buzzer.
Clark delivered again in OT, hitting a shot with 1:15 left to put Western up 81-80. The Bulldogs never trailed again.
Hodges, meanwhile, finished with 40 points while making 18 of 23 attempts, a 78% clip. Hodges and Bah had a tit-for-tat going, and Bah finished with 35 points on better than 50% shooting.
“Rocky is a very, very good program and a very good team,” Western coach Mike Larsen said. “They’re an absolute bear to guard. (Bah) has 35 tonight and you withstand that on the road … it says a lot about our team and our program. Just very happy about the win.”
“We had things where we wanted them. I thought we controlled the majority of the game,” Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said. “I thought we had a lot of shots that went in and out. We had the last shot to win it in regulation and it was a good shot. That’s all you can really ask for.”
Western (18-12, 7-8 Frontier) will be the No. 3 seed for the men’s playoffs and will host No. 6 Providence (11-17, 2-13) in the first round. Rocky (11-16, 4-11) is the No. 5 seed and will travel to face No. 4 MSU-Northern (18-12, 6-9) on Tuesday.
Carroll (27-3, 13-2) claimed the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye for the men’s playoffs with a 93-56 victory over Providence on Thursday. Montana Tech (24-6, 13-2) shares the regular-season title with Carroll and is the No. 2 seed and has league’s other opening-round bye.
