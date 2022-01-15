BILLINGS — COVID forced a crazy coaching carousel for Saturday’s Frontier Conference doubleheader between Providence and Rocky Mountain College, as two of the four bench bosses were absent and in isolation.
But one thing was maintained: Steve Keller’s ever-increasing win total.
Providence’s men outlasted Rocky 90-83, a win that marked Keller’s 300th collegiate coaching victory. Keller’s record is now 300-155 in 14-plus Frontier Conference seasons between Providence (2018-present) and Montana Western (2007-18), an average of more than 20 wins per year.
Keller, a Custer native and a 1978 graduate of Rocky, also forged a 610-180 mark as a Montana high school coach. He humbly acknowledged his latest milestone after the game.
“It’s nice,” Keller said. “I love what I do. And it was nice to do it here.
“I’m from here, I went to college here, and all my family is here and they got to see it.”
The victory also capped a sweep for the Argos; UP’s No. 22-ranked women, again playing without coach Bill Himmelberg, knocked off No. 15 Rocky 57-55 to hand the Battlin’ Bears their first loss in two months and snap their 14-game winning streak.
Providence’s men improved to 10-8 overall and 2-4 in the Frontier. Rocky’s men, sans coach Bill Dreikosen, dipped to 9-9 and 2-4 in the league.
The Argo women moved to 18-3 and 5-1 in the conference. Rocky’s women are now 16-2 overall and also 5-1 in the Frontier, which placed the teams in a first-place tie atop the Frontier standings.
Milestone or not, Argos ‘needed a win’
Keller’s landmark victory was the big achievement, but the coach was just glad his team was able to snap a four-game skid, one of which was a COVID forfeit last week.
“We needed a win really bad whether it was No. 300 or not,” Keller said. “We’ve had a lot of guys out and we had to forfeit last week. We had some adversity tonight. They came out on fire and I think we only had four or five stops in the first half. Second half we changed a little bit on offense and that kind of freed up both Brendan (Howard) and Marcus (Stephens).”
Howard, a Great Falls High alum playing in just his third game with the Argos since transferring down from Division I North Dakota, broke an 80-80 tie with a three-point play and a basket while cutting to the hoop to build an 85-81 lead.
Rocky led by as many as 13 in in the second half, but after Howard’s back-to-back buckets — the second of which occurred at the 2:53 mark — the Bears weren’t able to fight back.
Howard finished with 30 points and eight rebounds, though it took him 24 shots to get there.
“I was kind of struggling. I’ll be the first one to say that,” said Howard, who previously eclipsed 1,000 points at Division II Montana State Billings. “In the second half we finally got some flow and I found some space, and that gave us the separation we needed.”
Stephens led all players with 31 points. Rashee Stocks added 12.
Without Dreikosen, Rocky was coached by lead assistant Shaughn McKeon. The Bears shot 68% in the first half but cooled off after halftime. Still, six players reached double figures, led by Abdul Bah’s 18 points and Tayshawun Bradford’s 14 off the bench.
A Rocky spokesperson said Dreikosen should be out of isolation and back on the bench this week.
“Coach D and I, we work really tight together, so nothing was different,” McKeon said. “That’s what we told our team, that the approach was no different. I thought our guys gave us everything they had. (Providence) just made a few more plays than us.”
1 streak ends, another streak continues
Keller’s son Wes, the head women’s coach at Rocky, had been ticking off a slew of wins in his own right, and the Bears brought a 14-game streak into Saturday.
But the Argos put an end to the Bears’ run with a defensive effort that held Rocky star N’Dea Flye to 6-of-23 shooting and limited Rocky to only three 3-pointers all night.
UP’s Reed Hazard spent the majority of the night guarding Flye, and she did what few have been able to do — fluster the Frontier’s leading scorer. Flye finished with 14 points, her lowest total in a stretch dating back to Dec. 18 that included games of 36, 34 and 30 points.
Kloie Thatcher and Mackenzie Dethman each had 10 points, but Rocky shot just 35% cumulatively.
“They have some really good scorers — Kloie and N’Dea. We focused on making sure they didn’t get theirs,” said the Argos’ Parker Esary, who had 10 points and eight rebounds.
“Reed did a great job of keeping (Flye) in front and making her take tough shots. She’s going to get her shots, she’s going to get them up, but that was a key, definitely.”
Providence was coached by assistant J.C. Isakson for the second straight game and again didn’t miss a beat while winning its ninth in a row. Emily Maldonado led the Argos with 16 points and Maddy Dixon had 12.
Rocky had two chances to tie the game within the final 40 seconds, but Hazard stole the ball on one possession and Flye missed a contested shot in the lane on another.
“They did a very good job of keeping us out of rhythm,” Wes Keller said. “I thought they had a good game plan and we didn’t adjust well. We had an off night. I thought our defense was good enough to give us an opportunity, but it wasn’t meant to be tonight.”
As for the end of Rocky’s winning streak?
“Like I told them, let’s start a new streak,” Keller said. “And not the kind with the L’s. The kind with the W’s.”
Photos: Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence men's basketball
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Photos: Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence women's basketball
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Updated
Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.