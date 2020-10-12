BILLINGS — The basketball coaches in the Frontier Conference have picked the University of Providence men and the Carroll College women to finish on top of what will be a unique season in 2020-21.
Providence, led by returning first-team All-American and Frontier player of the year Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, earned four first-place votes and 23 points to lead the men's poll. The Argos edged second-place Carroll, which picked up two first-place votes and 22 points.
Montana Tech (17 points), MSU-Northern (14), Rocky Mountain (nine) and Montana Western (five) rounded out the six-team poll.
Carroll is positioned on top of the women's poll, also by a slim margin.
The Saints, last year's regular season champions, received three first-place votes and 24 points to nudge out last year's league tournament titlist, Providence, which got one first-place vote and 22 points. MSU-Northern and Rocky are tied for third with 14 points each.
UM Western (10 points) and Montana Tech (six points) are fifth and sixth, respectively.
Though Frontier teams are expected to play some nonconference games, their conference seasons are scheduled to begin Dec. 5, with Montana Tech hosting Carroll and Rocky welcoming MSU-Northern. All 12 teams will be in action on Jan. 4.
Each school will play two games per week against the same conference opponent.
The Frontier's postseason tournaments are scheduled to take place from Feb. 25 to March 2.
The complete schedules are posted on the league's website, www.frontierconference.com.
According to a Frontier press release issued last week, the dates of conference games games may be subject to change as recommended by institutions and local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
