GREAT FALLS — Rashee Stocks and Marcus Stephens each scored 23 points Thursday night and Providence outlasted Rocky Mountain College 86-78 in the first Frontier Conference game of the year for the teams.
Providence improved to 7-2 overall and 1-0 in the Frontier. Rocky is now 4-4 overall and 0-1 in the league. It was the Battlin' Bears' 15th consecutive Frontier loss dating to last season.
The Argos scored 21 points off of 15 Rocky turnovers. They led 44-27 at halftime. Stocks finished with five 3-pointers while Stephens collected five assists.
Rocky closed the gap in the second half, and was led by Abdul Bah's 25 points and Maxim Stephens' 18. Kael Robinson scored 12 points for the Bears.
Two others reached double figures for Providence: Dawson Fowler had 15 points and Elijah Oliver chipped in 11. Fowler pulled down nine rebounds and dished out five assists.
Rocky's Beau Santistevan grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.
