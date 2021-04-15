BILLINGS — Providence’s Cydney Finberg-Roberts was named the volleyball player of the year in the Frontier Conference, as well as the league’s top setter.
Finberg-Roberts leads the conference in both assists and assists per set, and also ranks third in the nation in both categories. She was among four Argos to win postseason awards.
Rocky libero Ayla Embry was chosen as the Frontier’s defensive player of the year, while teammate and middle hitter Weiying Wu was named newcomer of the year.
Argos outside/middle Sadie Lott was selected freshman of the year and Providence’s Arunas Duda was named head coach of the year and Drew Choules was selected assistant coach of the year.
League-champion Providence and runner-up Rocky are scheduled to host first-round matches for the NAIA championship tournament on Saturday. Providence (20-2) welcomes Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) at 4 p.m.; Rocky (17-4) hosts Bushnell (Ore.) at 7 p.m.
