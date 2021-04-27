SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The University of Providence won its first pool play match Tuesday at the NAIA national volleyball tournament while Rocky Mountain College was eliminated with a pair of losses.
Rocky was swept by Indiana Wesleyan in their Pool D meeting by scores of 25-13, 25-20, 25-22. Martina Demarchi led with 15 kills and Anna Collar added 14 for the victors. The Battlin' Bears were led by Monique Rodriguez's 10 kills and Natalie Hilderman's 31 assists.
In its second match, Rocky was again swept, this time by Midland (Nebraska) by scores of 25-9, 25-18 and 25-20. Midland's Taliyah Flores had 14 kills. Rodriguez paced the Bears with eight kills and libero Ayla Embry had 19 digs.
The losses eliminated Rocky from the tournament.
In Pool A, Providence (22-2) won its only match of the day, sweeping Viterbo (Wisconsin) 25-14, 25-22, 25-18. The Frontier Conference champions were led by Jensyn Turner's 13 kills, while teammates Sadie Lott and Adysen Burns each had 12.
The Argos will face Jamestown (North Dakota) on Wednesday in their second pool play match.
Single elimination bracket play, made up of the final eight remaining teams, begins Thursday.
