WHITEFISH — Brooklyn Harn of the University of Providence was honored on Monday as the Frontier Conference women's basketball player of the week.
Harn, a 5-foot-8 senior guard from Olympia, Washington, averaged 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as Providence opened the season with two victories and an exhibition loss at the FISU America Games in Mexico.
UP beat Argentina, 50-41, and Brazil, 66-40, and lost an exhibition game to Mexico (70-48).
