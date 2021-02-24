BILLINGS — Quarterfinal games of the Frontier Conference playoffs for men's and women's basketball tip off Thursday at campus sites.

In the women's bracket, No. 3 seed Montana Western (14-8) will host No. 6 Rocky Mountain (1-11), and No. 4 Montana State-Northern (6-13) will welcome No. 5 Montana Tech (5-13). Both games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

On the men's side, No. 3 Montana Tech (12-10) will entertain No. 6 Rocky (1-16), while No. 4 MSU-Northern (7-11) will host No. 5 UM Western (7-12). Those contests are set for 7 p.m.

Both the men's and women's teams from Providence and Carroll have first-round byes, and will host semifinal contests on Saturday.

