BILLINGS — Quarterfinal games of the Frontier Conference playoffs for men's and women's basketball tip off Thursday at campus sites.
In the women's bracket, No. 3 seed Montana Western (14-8) will host No. 6 Rocky Mountain (1-11), and No. 4 Montana State-Northern (6-13) will welcome No. 5 Montana Tech (5-13). Both games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
On the men's side, No. 3 Montana Tech (12-10) will entertain No. 6 Rocky (1-16), while No. 4 MSU-Northern (7-11) will host No. 5 UM Western (7-12). Those contests are set for 7 p.m.
Both the men's and women's teams from Providence and Carroll have first-round byes, and will host semifinal contests on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.