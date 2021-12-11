KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rocky Mountain College junior libero Ayla Embry added to her list of accolades when she was named to the NAIA All-America volleyball team on Thursday.
Embry, an honorable mention selection, had a record-setting season for the Battlin' Bears. The Bozeman High graduate became the program's all-time leader in digs, and broke the program's single-game digs record with 53.
Embry finished the season with 840 digs in 31 matches, and led the nation with an average of 7.57 digs per set. She was was chosen as the Frontier's defensive player of the year, as well as being named first-team all-conference and first-team All-Northwest Region.
