BILLINGS — The men's and women's basketball teams from Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College will meet again for another Frontier Conference doubleheader Wednesday night at the Fortin Center.
The women's game tips off at 5:30 p.m. with the men's game is scheduled to begin at 7:30.
The men's game is a rematch of a triple-overtime thriller won by Carroll by a 101-97 score at the Fortin Center on Jan. 15. Rocky's Darius Henderson and Carroll's Dane Warp each scored 33 points in the shootout.
Carroll (14-6, 5-3) enters Wednesday ranked No. 9 in the latest NAIA poll but has lost three straight. Rocky (6-11, 1-7) is unranked and on a six-game losing streak.
The Rocky and Carroll women also played a close game on Jan. 15, with the Saints prevailing 56-54. The Saints (14-6, 6-2) are currently ranked No. 17 while Rocky (13-6, 4-4) is ranked 20th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.