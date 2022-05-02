Richtman, Clark Named Track and Field Athletes of the Week
WHITEFISH – Montana Tech’s Becca Richtman and Abby Clark were named the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week.
The Orediggers women’s track and field team won its first Frontier Conference Championship in Great Falls on April 26-27. Montana Tech won the meet with 226 points in its first year as a full program.
Richtman scored 40 of the Orediggers’ points in the championship meet and was named the Track Athlete of the Meet. Richtman finished first in the 5,000 meter, 10,000 meter, 3,000 meter steeple chase, and second in the 800 meter. The Ellburn, Illinois, native also ran a leg of the 4x400-meter relay in which the Orediggers took second. All three of her winning times met the NAIA A-Standard times for the senior.
Clark scored 41 points for the Orediggers and was named the Field Athlete of the Meet. Clark won the heptathlon and the high jump with an NAIA B-Standard jump of 1.64 meters. The Fort Benton, Montana, native finished second in the long jump. Clark also won the 100-meter hurdles, finished sixth in the 400 meter, and ran a leg of the 4x400-meter relay that finished in second place.
Montana Tech will have another opportunity to accrue national qualifications when it competes at the Tom Gage Classic hosted by the University of Montana on Saturday in Missoula.
The NAIA National Championship meet is May 25-27 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
