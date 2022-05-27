Montana Tech senior Becca Richtman scored 26 points and the Orediggers finished in eighth place as a team.
It was the first time the Orediggers competed in the NAIA Track & Field National Championship as a full team.
“It was awesome to have a group down here on the biggest stage,” said head coach Zach Kughn. “We had some impressive showings.”
Those started with Richtman, who was named the Most Valuable Track Athlete of the meet.
Richtman entered the meet as a three-time national champion and added a fourth title by winning the 10,000-meter run on Thursday. She finished 15 seconds ahead of second.
On Friday, Richtman was the runner-up in both the 5,000-meter run and the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
“Becca was amazing again and earning MVP again was definitely not expected in the tough outdoor field," Kughn said.
Richtman earned All-American in all three races and finished her career with eight All-American honors. She was also named the Most Valuable Track Athlete at the indoor championships earlier this year.
Abby Clark took 11th in the high jump. Jenna Jordan finished 13th in the javelin. Tristen Sedgwick finished 14th in the discus. Naiya Beaudin took 28th in the triple jump.
“Seeing three of our freshman just miss All-American really shows what is coming for the future of our program," Kughn said. "I’m proud of all five women this week as well as all of those back home.
“Additionally, our class of 2022 signees are wrapping up their high school season and it is fun to think about what is coming the years ahead.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.