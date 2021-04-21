BUTTE — While Rocky Mountain and Carroll College won the Frontier Conference team championships, Montana Tech's Sean Ramsbacher won the men's individual event and Tanna Campbell made school history.
Carroll College won the women's team championship with a score of 1078, followed by Rocky Mountain College (1080) and Montana Tech (1084). The Orediggers' comeback efforts nearly pushed them into second place, thanks partially to the performance of Tanna Campbell.
Rocky Mountain College's Claire Wright won the women's individual competition with a score of 240 (+27). Campbell, a Big Timber native, finished with a score of 251 (+38), the best women's championship performance in school history.
"Tanna was a leader and she set really high goals for herself," said Orediggers coach Sean Ryan. "Her being the highest finisher in school history is something we can all be proud of, and it says a lot about the golf she played when it mattered most."
Rocky Mountain College also won the men's team competition with a score of 917 (+65), followed by Montana Tech (929) then Carroll College (1088).
But it was Montana Tech's Ramsbacher who finished in first in the men's individual competition, scoring 228 (+15). Rocky Mountain's Haydn Driver tied Ramsbacher after three rounds, but lost to Ramsbacher, a Missoula Sentinel grad, on the second playoff hole.
"It was a pretty dramatic finish, both players had looks at an eagle to win in regulation," Ryan said. "Sean made a pretty tremendous shot and the Rocky player made bogey, so he got a sudden-death victory."
"Sean said if he had a basket of balls, he wouldn't be able to hit that shot again," Ryan continued.
The three-day, three-round tournament began on April 19 in Eagle, Idaho, where Ramsbacher got off to a hot start. Despite winds that exceeded 45 miles-per-hour, Ramsbacher finished the first round at the top of the leaderboard, shooting a 73 (+2).
While Ramsbacher's hot start had him in first place, he was tied with Rocky Mountain College's Mitchell Thiessen, with Schaefer Paladichuk (+4) and Haydn Driver (+5) trailing close behind.
"The course played really, really tough. There's not a hole with a safe or easy shot," said Ryan. "And when you throw in high winds that were switching directions, it made it tough. Nobody broke par during the tournament, which indicated how tough it was."
Tanna Campbell led the way for the Montana Tech women, shooting 80 (+9) in the first round and tied Rocky Mountain College's Claire Wright for first place. While Campbell and Ramsbacher held first place, Montana Tech did not have many other athletes finish near the top, effecting their team score significantly.
Rocky Mountain College finished the first round in first place in the men's division with a score of 301. Montana Tech trailed by eight strokes (309), followed by Montana State-Northern (375) and Carrol College (378).
The Carroll College women performed much better than the men in the first round, finishing in first place as a team with a score of 365. Rocky Mountain College finished the first round shooting 370, followed by Montana Tech (382).
The weather improved for the second round of play, where Ramsbacher remained tied for first place. Montana Tech remained in second place as a team after shooting 623 through two rounds. Rocky Mountain College maintained their lead (610) though.
Claire Wright shot an 81 in the second round, which was enough to surpass Campbell in the second round. Rocky Mountain College took first place after two rounds, passing Carroll College. The Montana Tech women remained in third place, with a score of 738 through two rounds.
"If we (the Montana Tech women) had a better first day we probably would be the team taking home the trophy," said Ryan. "But they pushed through and put themselves in a good position."
The final round took place on Wednesday, with the most-optimal weather of the entire tournament. Ramsbacher and Driver both finished with a score of 77 (+15) for the round. The Rocky Mountain men's team scored 917 for the round, just one stroke better than Montana Tech.
Wright stood out among the other women in the third round, finishing with an impressive score of 79 (+27) for the round. She was followed by Campbell (86) and Rocky Mountain's Kaelyn Volk (87).
The Montana Tech men had the best third round as a team, scoring 306 for the round. They were trailed by Rocky Mountain (307) then Carroll College (352).
